Gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Istanbul leaves one attacker dead

Police at a cordoned-off area outside a building that previously housed the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Photograph: Burak Kara/Getty Images

One attacker was killed and two others were wounded in an extended gun battle with police outside the tower building housing the Israeli ​consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Footage showed the backpack-wearing attackers firing with automatic rifles and handguns, and police officers returning fire and seeking cover, as they manoeuvred among parked white police buses near a checkpoint. One body lay on the street.

Shots rang out for at least 10 minutes among the glass towers in Turkey’s main ​financial district, witnesses said. One person was seen covered in blood.

No Israeli staff were at the consulate, which occupies a floor in one of the towers, ⁠at the time of the attack, said Turkish and Israeli authorities. Israeli diplomats had left Turkey shortly after the Hamas-Israel war in ‌Gaza ‌began ​in late 2023, a conflict that prompted large pro-Palestinian protests outside the consulate and countrywide, and a deep chill in Turkish-Israeli diplomatic ties.

The three attackers ⁠had links to an organisation that “exploits religion”, said interior ​minister Mustafa Ciftci, without giving any name. Two of them ​were brothers, and they had travelled in a rented car from the city of Izmit, he added.

While Turkish authorities did not say ‌what motivated the attackers, US ambassador ​to Turkey Tom Barrack said on X that it was an attack on the Israeli consulate, which he condemned.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the “heinous ⁠terrorist attack” would not dent Turkey’s trust and security. ⁠Israel’s foreign ministry said it appreciated ​Turkish security forces’ “swift action in thwarting this attack”.

Two police officers were also lightly wounded, said Istanbul governor Davut Gul at the scene of the midday incident, which occurred next to a big motorway as thousands of nearby workers were breaking for lunch.

Turkey, a fierce critic of Israel’s military operations in Gaza as well as in Lebanon and Iran, had recalled its ambassador from Israel in November 2023, and diplomatic relations have been effectively frozen since then.

At the same time that year, Israeli diplomats left Turkey due to security concerns, including the protests. Since then, heavily ‌armed police and armoured vehicles have ⁠been stationed in a broad area surrounding the consulate.

Militant violence has mostly subsided in Turkey in recent years after a violent spate from 2015 to 2016 when Islamic, Kurdish and leftist militants carried out attacks amid the spillover ‌from the Syrian civil war.

The latest incident was late last year when three Turkish police officers and six Islamic State militants were killed in a gunfight in ​the town of Yalova in northwest Turkey, amid raids on militant cells believed to be ​planning Christmas and new year attacks. – Reuters