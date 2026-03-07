Middle East live updates: Iran’s president rejects Trump’s demand for ‘unconditional surrender’; explosions in Dubai and Bahrain

Main points

Early on Saturday, Israel said ‌it ​had begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure in the Iranian capital Tehran, with Mehrabad Airport among the targets hit

Elsewhere, Israel has also attacked neighbouring Lebanon, while explosions have been heard on Saturday in Dubai and in Manama, Bahrain’s capital, AFP has reported.

On Friday, US president Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said some countries have begun mediation efforts to end the war

Welcome to Saturday’s live Irish Times coverage of the war in the Middle East.

Overnight, Iran’s president rejected a demand by US president Donald Trump for his country’s unconditional surrender and apologised for Iran’s attacks on regional countries.

Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” on Friday, a dramatic escalation of his demands a week into the war the US has launched alongside Israel.

In a pre-recorded address aired by Iranian state television, president Masoud Pezeshkian said the US demand is a “dream that they should to take to their grave”.

He also apologised for Iran’s attacks on regional countries, insisting that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks.

The comments came as intense Iranian fire targeted the Gulf Arab states on Saturday morning as Israel and the United States kept up their air strikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

There were repeated attacks on Saturday morning on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

