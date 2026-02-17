US and Iran gear up for nuclear talks amid rising tensions

US president Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One. Photograph: Pete Marovich/The New York Times

Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled to resume on Tuesday in Switzerland, as the Middle East remained on alert over the possibility of a US attack should the negotiations collapse.

Steve Witkoff, the US Middle East envoy, and Jared Kushner, US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law, are expected to attend the negotiations Tuesday in Geneva, according to two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy. Both men have helped lead Trump’s diplomatic efforts, particularly in the Middle East.

Trump, speaking on Monday aboard Air Force One, said he would be involved in the talks “indirectly” and that they’d be “very important”. He emphasised that Iran wanted to make a deal because they would not want the consequences of not making a deal.

Trump has ordered a build-up of US forces in the region – including two aircraft carriers – after vowing last month to aid antigovernment demonstrators in Iran. The Iranian government subsequently quelled those protests in a bloody crackdown that killed thousands, according to rights groups.

Now, Trump is calling on Iran to reach an immediate accord or else face the threat of a possible attack. Last week, Trump wrote on social media that he preferred a deal with Iran, but if one could not be brokered, “we will just have to see what the outcome will be”.

Regional countries worry that a potential American strike, and Iranian retaliation that could draw in Israel, could destabilise the Middle East and endanger US allies in the Arab world that host American soldiers.

It is far from clear whether Iran and the United States will be able to reach a compromise that would stave off military escalation.

US officials have said the talks with Iran must also deal with the country’s ballistic missile programme and support for proxy militias across the Middle East.

But while Iran’s leaders say they are willing to talk about their nuclear programme, they have shown little interest in budging on the other issues.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, was already in Switzerland on Monday to meet the foreign minister of Oman, which hosted a first round of negotiations between Tehran and the United States this month. Araghchi said on social media that he was in Geneva “with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal”.

“What is not on the table: submission before threats,” he added.

On Monday, the Revolutionary Guard – a powerful branch of Iran’s security forces – held a naval “war game” in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Nonetheless, the Iranian government is under considerable pressure to agree to a deal. Iran’s economy has struggled under crippling international sanctions, which helped ignite the latest wave of protests against the country’s authoritarian government.

Last year, US and Iranian officials tried to negotiate a deal that would end the sanctions in exchange for an end to Iranian nuclear enrichment. The talks were ultimately unsuccessful. Instead, Israel launched a military campaign against the Iranian nuclear programme, leading to a 12-day-war between the two countries.

US stealth bombers later joined the Israeli assault, attacking three Iranian nuclear sites. Trump initially said that the US bombing had obliterated Iran’s nuclear programme, but American intelligence later found that it had been badly damaged, not destroyed.

Trump now believes that Iran “must surely understand that they missed out last time” by not showing greater flexibility in the 2025 talks, said Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, who met Trump last week in Washington.

“He thinks there is a serious probability that they won’t miss out this time,” Netanyahu said on Sunday evening in Jerusalem while addressing a group of American Jewish leaders.

But Netanyahu said he was far more sceptical of “any deal with Iran”. He added that Israel was demanding any agreement include a ban on nuclear enrichment, tight restrictions on ballistic missiles and an end to Iranian backing for militias including Hamas and Hizbullah.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.