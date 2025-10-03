‘These are the flotilla terrorists’: Israeli minister taunts detained campaigners

Footage on social media appears to show Israeli far-right security minister Ben Gvir taunting flotilla campaigners detained by the Israeli military.

Around 40 aid vessels were stopped as they approached the Gaza Strip and more than 400 activists were detained, including 15 Irish citizens.

“These are the flotilla terrorists. Terrorists. Look at them. Supporters of murderers. By the way, their boats were one big party They didn’t come to help but came pro-Gaza, pro the terrorists,” he is recorded as saying on the video.

Mr Gvir also appears to taunt campaigners over the volume of aid delivered aboard their vessels.

“... the police chief just showed me. There’s just one baby milk carton ... We’re looking for the humanitarian aid. There’s no humanitarian aid. I can’t see anything here. It’s one big party. One big wild party. There was one aim only here. They came to support the terrorists. What aid and what humanitarian assistance?” he says on the video.

Some ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla, seized by Israel military, are brought to the port of Ashdod on Thursday. Photograph: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Israeli foreign ministry said on Thursday that those who had been detained were “making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin”.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, intercepted the last boat in the aid flotilla attempting to reach Gaza on Friday, a day after stopping most of the vessels.

The organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said the vessel, Marinette, was intercepted on Friday morning about 42 nautical miles from Gaza. Israeli army radio said the navy had taken control of the last ship in the flotilla, detained those aboard, and that the vessel was being led to Ashdod port in Israel.

Israel’s actions have sparked protests internationally, including demonstrations in France, the UK, Germany, Turkey and the US, and some clashes with police in Italy, where unions have called a general strike for Friday.

Italy: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather to protest against the interception by the Israeli army of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Milan on Friday morning. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/AFP

Switzerland: A demonstrator in Geneva at a rally to protest over the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla on Thursday. Photograph: Robin Millard/AFP

Turkey: Demonstrators march in Istanbul on Thursday over the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/AFP

On Friday, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris confirmed all 16 Irish citizens who were on board the first wave of flotilla boats have been detained in a facility in southern Israel.

An Irish embassy team, including the ambassador to Israel, is currently at the detention facility and providing “all possible and appropriate consular assistance”, including access to legal representation and medical treatment where needed, Mr Harris said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with detainees’ family members who have requested support, he said.

The Tánaiste added that he is aware of Irish citizens participating in other flotillas en route to Gaza and has instructed his department to closely monitor the “evolving situation”.

A fresh flotilla of boats, meanwhile, is heading towards Gaza and has vowed to continue on its course despite the interception of about 40 vessels by Israeli forces and detention of more than a dozen Irish citizens.

Among the new wave of boats is the Milad – part of the Thousand Madleen flotilla – where Irish author Naoise Dolan said she was roughly a week from Gaza as Israeli operations continue in the famine-hit enclave.

“We have baby formula on our boat. That could be the difference for someone between life and death, so we have to go on,” Ms Dolan said.