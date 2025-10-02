Gaza flotilla: who are the Irish detainees?

Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla say Israeli forces have detained up to 15 Irish citizens who were on board boats travelling towards Gaza in an attempt to breach a years-long naval blockade on the famine-stricken enclave.

Nine Irish citizens were on board boats that were confirmed as intercepted by Israeli forces, while a further six were on board vessels assumed to have been stopped.

Communications were lost as the flotilla began to be stopped and boarded by heavily armed commandos, with the fate of several boats unclear. The Israeli foreign ministry has said those detained will be deported from Israel to Europe.

Who are those who were on board?

Chris Andrews

The Sinn Féin Senator was on board the Spectre before it was intercepted. In a message to The Irish Times shortly before contact was lost, he described it as “very frustrating” to get so close to Gaza.

He has long been outspoken on the issue of Palestine and has been on four previous flotillas, one of which successfully reached Gaza in 2008. He previously served as a Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil TD. He is a cousin of Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews and presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Sarah Catherine Clancy

A poet and activist from Galway, Sarah Catherine Clancy was on board the Spectre before it was intercepted.

Tadgh (Anthony) Hickey

Cork comedian Tadgh (Anthony) Hickey was on board the Meteque, which is assumed to have been intercepted. Known for his online comedy sketches, the father of two has acted in television and theatre productions and published a memoir in 2023 detailing his experience of alcoholism and growing up in McCurtains Villas in Cork City. He has previously raised money for a Palestinian refugee camp, and took part in demonstrations.

Tara O’Grady

O’Grady was on board the Alma, the lead flotilla boat and the first to be intercepted at 7.30pm local time on Wednesday. She describes herself as a human rights defender and is president of an international non-profit organisation, No Peace without Justice. She also describes herself as a cancer survivor.

Donna Marie Schwarz

A trade unionist and member of Fórsa, Donna Marie Schwarz was on board the Amsterdam, which is assumed to have been intercepted. She had been on board the flotilla for a month, since joining it when it passed Tunisia. Fórsa has appealed to the Government “to do everything possible to ensure her safety”.

Catríona Graham

Catríona Graham has been working in the non-profit sector in Brussels since 2018. She was the lead organiser on the Aurora when it was intercepted on Wednesday night. In messages sent shortly before contact was lost, she described an anxious but calm atmosphere as the passengers prepared to be intercepted, and said they had practised “daily” drills about what to do. She shared a video that appeared to show neighbouring boat the Yulara being sprayed with water cannon as it was intercepted.

Louise Heaney

Louise Heaney was on board the Dir Yassine, which was intercepted on Wednesday evening.

Patrick Kelly

The Dubliner was on board the Fair Lady, which is assumed to have been intercepted. A long-time member of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, he has said he feels supporting Palestine is his “obligation as an Irishman” due to a shared history of colonialism and starvation.

Patrick O’Donovan

Patrick O’Donovan, from Cobh, Co Cork, is the skipper of the Fair Lady and a member of the Cobh Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Businesses in the Cork town had hung posters of him reading “Beir Bua Paddy O’Donovan”, according to images shared by campaigners online.

Colm Peter Byrne

Dubliner Colm Peter Byrne was on board the intercepted boat the Hio. In videos shared before the boat’s interception, he showed bright lights approaching and said his boat would continue towards Gaza until it was stopped.

Tara Rose Sheehy

Tara Rose Sheehy, originally from Co Tipperary and now resident in Spain, was on board the Ohwayla which lost communications early on Thursday morning and is assumed to be intercepted.

Mary Almai

Mary Almai, known as Maureen, is from Fanore in Co Clare and was based in Italy before joining the flotilla. She was on board the Paola I, which is assumed to be intercepted, with its last communications early on Thursday morning.

Diarmuid Mac Dubhglais

Diarmuid Mac Dubhglais, known as Dougie, is from Finglas in Dublin and has worked with the homeless and stood for election as an Independent in the local election of 2019 and general election of 2024. He volunteered to join the flotilla as a mechanic and prepared the boats before their departure, fixing engine problems as they arose on route. “As an Irish person things like this, imperialism, colonialism, starvation of people, it resonates with me,” he said in a video posted online from the flotilla. He was on board the Sirius, which was one of the first boats to be intercepted on Wednesday night.

Thomas McCune

Thomas McCune, a member of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was on board the Sirius before it was intercepted.

Cormac Kevin O’Daly

Cormac Kevin O’Daly was on board the Yulara before it was intercepted.