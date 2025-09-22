Arab governments welcome international policy shift on Palestinian recognition

Arab governments and regional organisations have welcomed the recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Canada, France and Australia, leading western powers which have been strong supporters of Israel.

The recognitions came ahead of Monday’s Saudi-French summit in New York to revive the two-state solution, which would create a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem alongside Israel.

Saudi Arabia said recognition of Palestine “affirms the genuine commitment of these friendly countries to support the path of peace and advance the two-state solution on the basis of legitimate relevant [United Nations] resolutions.”

The Omani foreign ministry praised the policy development, saying it could “guarantee the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital”. In the six-day war in 1967, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Jordan’s King Abdullah, in a meeting with Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese in New York, welcomed Australia’s decision. Jordan’s foreign ministry said recognition by more countries “aligns with the growing international will to end the occupation and realise the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their state based on the two-state solution”.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry called for other countries to follow suit, saying it would enhance the prospects of regional peace.

Qatar, which was attacked by Israel while mediating a settlement to the conflict in Gaza, also welcomed the announcement. The United Arab Emirates said the two-state solution is the best option for achieving just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Gulf Co-operation Council welcomed the “important historical development towards achieving justice and international legitimacy”. Arab League secretary-general Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, in a post on X, said western recognition “corrects a historical error that has persisted for years”.

[ Harris calls for urgent, practical EU steps to end Gaza genocide ahead of major UN weekOpens in new window ]

Israel’s main ally, the US, supports the goal of a Palestinian state, but only after Palestinians and Israelis agree on a two-state solution. European powers had adopted the US position until recently.

Associate public policy professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Tamer Qarmout, told Al-Jazeera that recognition of Palestine is “extremely important” when coming from the “collective West, which has been a firm backer of Israel and has reacted with paralysis and inaction whenever the peace process has stalled”.

“At least now, they are changing their moral and political sides and that’s very important,” said Qarmout.

“This sets a new stage for something to come in the future.”