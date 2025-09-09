Netanyahu was told of unique window of opportunity to target Hamas leaders in Doha

Israel's prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the 'surgical, precision' air strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha could hasten the end of the Gaza war. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Israel launched an air strike against the leaders of Hamas in Qatar on Tuesday, in a move the White House said did not advance Israeli or American goals in trying to bring an end to the Middle East conflict.

Qatar, which has been mediating between Hamas and Israel, condemned the attack in Doha as “cowardly” and a flagrant violation of international law, claiming it was informed by the United States of the attack as the explosions occurred.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said “eliminating Hamas, which has enriched itself on the suffering of Gaza residents, is a worthy goal”. But she added that bombing inside Qatar, a close ally of the US, “does not advance Israel’s or America’s goals”.

Ms Leavitt said the US military was notified of Israel’s plans “just before the attack”.

Israel was still waiting on Tuesday night for confirmation of which Hamas leaders had been killed in the attack, but Arab media outlets reported that among those present at the Doha meeting were Hamas’s chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, and Zaher Jabarin, who is in charge of Hamas West Bank operations.

Hamas, which said it holds the US jointly responsible for the attack, said five of its members were killed, including Mr Hayya’s son. It said Israel had failed in what Hamas called an attempt to assassinate the group’s ceasefire negotiation team.

It is unlikely that the Qatar strike will stop Israel from continuing with its plan to conquer Gaza City, forcing more than 800,000 residents to flee their homes.

Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu stressed that the “surgical, precision” Israeli air strike targeting the “savage” Hamas leaders in Doha could pave the way to the “immediate” end of the war.

“This action can open the door to the end of the war in Gaza,” he said. “Israel has accepted the proposal put forward by President Trump to end the war, beginning with the immediate release of all our hostages. If President Trump’s proposal is accepted, the war can end immediately,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu was at the Tel Aviv district court attending a session in his corruption trial when he was handed a note informing him of a unique window of opportunity to target the senior Hamas leadership, who were gathering together in a location in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Mr Netanyahu left the courtroom immediately and travelled to the north Tel Aviv headquarters of the Israel security agency Shin Bet.

Ten Israeli aircraft were already in the air, flying to Doha, some 1,800km away. The aircraft included fighter jets, refuelling aircraft, intelligence-gathering planes and drones.

The Hamas leaders were discussing how the organisation should respond to the latest US principles presented to the sides to end the 23-month Gaza war. However, Israeli officials claimed a ceasefire was not close and Hamas had no intention of releasing the 48 hostages, including the 20 still believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, the Israeli attacks on Gaza City continued.

Relatives of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza expressed concern for the fate of the 20 captives still believed to be alive. Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is held by Hamas, said Mr Netanyahu may have killed her son by striking Hamas officials in Qatar.

“I am trembling with fear,” she said. “It could be that at this very moment the prime minister has actually assassinated my Matan, sealed his fate. Why does he insist on blowing every chance at a deal? This is my child’s life!”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid urged the government to explain whether the Israeli strike in Doha endangered the hostages held in Gaza.

“Hamas members are bound to die,” he said, “but at this point the Israeli government needs to explain how the action will not lead to the killing of the hostages, and whether the risk to the hostages’ lives was taken into account in the decision to take action.”