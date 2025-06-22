‘Avoid a spiral of chaos’: World leaders react to US attack on Iran

The reaction of world leaders after US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites ranged from Israel lauding President Donald Trump’s decision to the UN calling for de-escalation and Iran and some other nations condemning the attacks.

Israel prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history ... History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Iran foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, on X

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations. The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

UN secretary general António Guterres

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on member states to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris

“The risk of an extremely dangerous spiral of escalation in relation to Iran and Israel is now more real and more likely than ever before. There is an urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy ...

Europe, including Ireland, is fully united in the clear view that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. The way to address this was always through a negotiated solution. Any alternative to that is simply too dangerous for civilians, for the Middle East region and for global security.

Together with my EU counterparts, we will in the coming hours and days discuss and review the latest developments and consider the next steps Europe can usefully play to support de-escalation."

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, on X

“Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security. I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation. EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation tomorrow.”

UK prime minister Keir Starmer

“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”

Demonstrators march with placards condemning the US attacks on Iran during a protest in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday. Photograph: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

Qatari foreign ministry, on X

“The State of Qatar regrets the deterioration of the situation following the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and is following with great concern the developments following the recent attacks on the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the dangerous tension currently witnessed in the region will lead to catastrophic repercussions at the regional and international levels.”

Australia government spokesperson

“We have been clear that Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme has been a threat to international peace and security. We note the US President’s statement that now is the time for peace. The security situation in the region is highly volatile. We continue to call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.”

Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba

“It is crucial that there be a quick de-escalation of the conflict. We are closely monitoring the situation there with grave concern.”

Mexico foreign ministry, on X

“The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict. In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country’s pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority.”

Venezuela foreign minister Yvan Gil, on Telegram

“Venezuela Condemns US Military Aggression Against Iran and Demands an Immediate Cessation of Hostilities. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes.”

Cuba president Miguel Diaz-Canel, on X

“We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences.” - Additional reporting by Reuters