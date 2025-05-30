Israeli army used laser weapons for first time to down Hizbullah drones

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut in November. The Israeli army has said it carried out 40 laser interceptions, mainly of Hizbullah drones, between late 2023 and November's ceasefire. Photograph: AFP/Getty

With so many people serving in the army – particularly since the start of the Gaza war- it’s difficult to keep military secrets in Israel.

Before last November’s ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hizbullah, soldiers who served on the northern front reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were intercepting projectiles fired from Lebanon using lasers. This week the military censor allowed the story to be published.

The technological breakthrough was described by military analysts as a game-changer and the aim is to have the laser interceptors enter IDF operational use by the end of the year. The lasers’ ability to down an aerial threat without launching anything kinetic, such as bullets, missiles or explosives, is unprecedented.

“This is a new era on the battlefield. The laser era,” said IDF chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir.

READ MORE

All the laser system requires is electricity. The most striking advantage is the cost. Whereas the cost of each existing Iron Dome interceptor missile is estimated to be at least €35,000, the cost of a laser interception is just €5.

Research and development has been taking place for more than a decade. The laser was not considered ready when the Hamas attack took place on October 7th, 2023; however, as so often in Israel’s history, a war acted as a catalyst and the IDF, facing an unprecedented seven-front conflict, moved to come up with solutions in real time.

The first successful laser interception occurred in late 2023, when a drone that Hizbullah fired at the western Galilee was downed by a laser cannon operated by troops from a new tactical battalion in the Israel air force’s air-defence unit. A total of 40 interceptions, mainly of Hizbullah drones, were recorded before the ceasefire with Lebanon went into effect at the end of November.

[ Hamas says US ceasefire plan for Gaza backed by Israel fails to meet demandsOpens in new window ]

The IDF plans to deploy the laser system along Israel’s borders and around sensitive installations in the coming years. The next stage of development aims to use the lasers to protect tanks and armoured personnel carriers from anti-tank missiles. Airborne lasers, already in development, will be installed on fighter jets or drones, capable of targeting missiles that are approaching Israel, striking ground targets and conducting aerial dogfights against enemy aircraft.

[ Branding those opposed to Netanyahu policies as anti-Semitic is ‘slander’, says Michael D HigginsOpens in new window ]

The main disadvantage is that lasers are less effective when visibility is limited, such as on cloudy days. Because of this, the lasers will be used in conjunction with conventional air defence systems, already in use, such as the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow missiles and the US-supplied Thaad batteries that were recently deployed in southern Israel. Another disadvantage, for now, is that the maximum laser range is approximately 10km, compared to Iron Dome’s 40km.