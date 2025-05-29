Branding those opposed to Netanyahu policies as anti-Semitic is ‘slander’, says Michael D Higgins

Michael D Higgins said accusations that those who criticise the policies of Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu are “anti-Semitic” is a “slander”.

He said the “slander” had been used against Ireland and individuals including himself.

Speaking at the Bord Bia Bloom in Phoenix Park, Dublin, the President said there was an active campaign against Ireland in the United States.

He said that it “breaks my heart” that there were countries that were holding back on a ceasefire.

Mr Higgins said that more than 81 per cent of the people in Gaza had been displaced.

“They have been put into temporary accommodation that has been bombed. Their soil is being destroyed,” he said. “Their hospitals have been bombed.”

Mr Higgins, who last visited Gaza in 2006, was critical of the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, saying it was an “entirely unaccountable body” whose executive director resigned.

Jake Wood, the American heading the foundation, unexpectedly resigned, saying it had become clear that the foundation would not be allowed to operate independently.

Mr Higgins said: “One of the things you should look at is what is in the boxes they are distributing. Far from me to speak about any delay in anyone getting any relief, but they are branded products for the future private sector of retail.

“Look at the wrappings. Imagine giving a starving person something wrapped in your own brand so that you will have opportunities in the future.”

He also said those who were seen to criticise Mr Netanyahu’s policies were being described as anti-Semitic.

“That is a disgrace and a slander and has been a slander against Ireland, against individuals, including myself,” he said.

“People who have worked all their lives in relation to human rights activity.

“I think it has been given too much space.

“The idea that propaganda can pay against Ireland is now active in the United States, so that when we are seeking to have meetings with people who are investing in Ireland, they are being contacted in advance with a suggestion by saying, ‘You must open why is Ireland so against the US position in Israel’.”

He also repeated comments in which he urged the UN General Assembly to use its special powers to override the Security Council if it fails to act in Gaza.

“Now is the time, today is the day for food and medical aid and water to be made available,” he said.