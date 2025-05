UK, France and Canada criticise ‘egregious actions’ by Israel in Gaza

Binyamin Netanyahu has acknowledged Israel is under international pressure on the issue of Gaza. Photograph: Abir Sultan/AP

British prime minister Keir Starmer has condemned Israel‘s “egregious” actions in Gaza, warning that the UK and allies will take “concrete actions” unless he changes course.

The British prime minister, along with French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian premier Mark Carney called for a halt to Israel’s military offensive and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Binyamin Netanyahu‘s government said it would allow a “basic” amount of aid into Gaza to prevent a “hunger crisis” from developing. The Israeli prime minister acknowledged there was international pressure from his allies on the issue.

In a joint statement, Mr Starmer, Mr Macron and Mr Carney said: “We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable.

READ MORE

“Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate.”

They said the Israeli government’s denial of aid “is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law”.

“We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate.

“Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.”

The leaders called on Hamas to release the hostages it took in the “heinous attack” on October 7th, 2023.

“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism,” the three leaders said.

“But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.”

They warned that “we will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions.

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

They also warned they would be prepared to impose targeted sanctions over attempts to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Despite Israel’s promise to allow aid in, there was no sign of an easing of the humanitarian crisis.

The UN’s humanitarian relief chief Tom Fletcher – a former British diplomat – said nine aid trucks were cleared to enter “but it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed”.

“Our expectations for today’s crossings are realistic: given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant,” he warned.

Acknowledging international pressure, Mr Netanyahu said Israel’s “greatest friends in the world” had told him: “We cannot accept images of hunger, mass hunger. We cannot stand that. We will not be able to support you.”

But Israel has launched further air and ground operations across the territory and ordered the evacuation of Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel plans on “taking control of all of Gaza”, putting in place a new system to distribute aid that prevents the involvement of Hamas. – PA