Growing call from EU states to review EU trade deal with Israel

A proposal to review the European Union‘s trade agreement with Israel in light of its blockade stopping humanitarian aid getting into Gaza is believed to have the support of up to 10 EU states.

France, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden and several other EU states support the EU reviewing its relationship with Israel, in response to growing concerns about the worsening conditions in Gaza.

Humanitarian organisations and aid agencies have warned of the dire consequences of what has been a near three-month blockade, where Israel has prevented food and other supplies getting into the Gaza Strip, sparking fears of a possible famine.

For weeks aid agencies have been warning that the enclave of more than two million Palestinians is on the verge of having food, fuel and medical supplies run out.

The blocking of vital supplies getting into Gaza, which Taoiseach Micheál Martin said amounted to a war crime, has seen renewed impetus within the EU to exert political pressure on Israel.

Foreign ministers from the 27 EU states are expected to discuss ordering a review into the EU’s agreement that governs the bloc’s relations with Israel, known as the “association agreement”.

It is understood about 10 of the 27 national capitals have indicated their support for a review, to determine if Israel has breached a clause in the agreement to uphold human rights.

The governments of Ireland and Spain first called for a review of the EU’s trade agreement with Israel in February 2024. At the time the proposal gained little traction.

In a letter earlier this month, Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp retabled the proposal to review the EU-Israel deal, given the aid blockade was “exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation” in Gaza.

It is understood Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign affairs chief who chairs the meeting, will gauge support for the proposal when ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday.

Dutch diplomats have been attempting to convince other EU states to support the proposal. Officials hope if a majority of states – at least 14 of the 27 – back the call for a review, the European Commission will be pressured to act. The commission, the EU’s executive arm that proposes laws and sets trade policy, has to date resisted calls to review the association agreement.

Some around the table are expected to continue to row in behind Israel. Germany, Austria, Hungary and Czechia have been the most vocal supporters of Israel within the EU.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed during the bombardment and invasion of Gaza by Israel’s military, according to Hamas-run health authorities. The Israeli assault followed the October 7th, 2023 attacks by Hamas militants which killed 1,200 people, according to Israelis tallies.

Under growing international pressure, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said this week a basic amount of aid would be allowed into Gaza.