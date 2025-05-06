Taoiseach Micheál Martin accuses Israel of war crime over blocking of aid entering Gaza

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the comment at the Global Ireland summit in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused Israel of a war crime over blocking aid from entering Gaza.

Speaking at the Global Ireland summit in Dublin, he said it was “simply wrong, in principle, and in law, to inflict hunger and suffering on a civilian population, whatever the circumstances”.

“This behaviour clearly constitutes a war crime,” he said.

Mr Martin said it had been over 50 days since food, medicines, and other essential supplies had been allowed into the area.

“Israel is continuing a humanitarian blockade (and) is pushing Gaza closer to a hunger crisis. This must be lifted immediately,” he said.

International humanitarian officials have warned that the territory is on the brink of catastrophe as food and fuel runs out due to a total Israeli blockade imposed on March 2nd.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation’s health emergencies programme, last week described what is happening to the people of Gaza as an “abomination”.

“We are starving the children of Gaza, because if we don’t do something about it, we are complicit in what is happening before our very eyes,” he said.

Israel has argued that the blockade of aid is lawful and that Gaza still has enough available provisions.

Tánaiste Simon Harris previously called on the international community to act “to avert further disaster”.

“It is unconscionable that the current suffering is continuing. This is the longest ban on aid entering Gaza since the start of the war,” he said.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday announced plans for a new surge of troops into Gaza for what he described as “concluding moves” in the war.

The operation is envisioned to involve moving the majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million population into an area in the south of the Strip. -Additional reporting by agencies