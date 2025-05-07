Israel not included in Yemen-US ceasefire, say Houthis

A destroyed plane sits on the tarmac at the Sanaa International Airport day after Israel's military warplanes struck Yemen's rebel-held capital. Photograph: Mohammed Huwais/AFP

A ceasefire deal between Yemen‘s Houthis and the US does not include sparing Israel, the group said on Wednesday, suggesting its shipping attacks that have disrupted global trade and challenged world powers will not come to a complete halt.

Israeli air defences on Wednesday intercepted a drone flying from the east, understood to have come from Yemen. Neither casualties nor damage were reported.

On Sunday, a Houthi ballistic missile struck near Tel Aviv’s international airport, wounding eight. On Tuesday, Israel bombed the airport of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa. The Israeli military accused the Houthis of using the civilian airport to “transport weapons and operatives” and said it had been “completely shut down”.

The closure of Sanaa’s airport was confirmed by its director Khaled al-Shaief who told the Houthis’ Al-Masirah television that Israeli strikes had destroyed terminals, equipment and a warehouse, causing $500 million (€440 million) worth of damage. Six planes were shattered, including three belonging to Yemenia Airways. Three people were killed and 35 wounded.

READ MORE

Houthi health ministry spokesman Anis Al-Asbahi told AFP the losses would prevent sick people from travelling abroad for treatment and could impede the importation of medical supplies.

The Houthis mounted missile and drone strikes on Israel and Red Sea shipping in October 2023 to pressure Israel to end its war on Gaza, launched after Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and abducting 250, according to Israel.

[ Israeli strikes on Yemen’s capital killed at least seven, say Houthi rebelsOpens in new window ]

The latest strikes coincided with Tuesday’s imposition by US president Donald Trump of an immediate ceasefire in its bombing of Yemen. “The Houthis announced to us that they don’t want to fight any more,” he said, adding, “We will honour that, and we will stop the bombings.”

The US-Houthi truce was brokered by Oman ahead of Mr Trump’s planned visit to Qatar, the Emirates and Saudi Arabia next week. UK-based Middle East Eye reported that Riyadh warned the US that the bombing of Yemen would create an “embarrassing situation” for the Saudis.

Houthi politburo member Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said the ceasefire did not apply to Yemen’s operations against Israel, which has announced plans to expand its devastating military campaign in the Gaza strip.

The Houthis are north Yemeni tribesmen who revolted against the government in 2014 and battled Saudi Arabia and the Emirates to take control of areas where 80 per cent of the population lives. The Houthi movement is a member, along with Hizbullah and Hamas, of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” formed to counter US and Israeli influence in the region. Unlike the predominant global Shia sect, which rules Iran, the Shia Houthis are minority Zaidis, who resemble Sunnis.

Politics rather than religion links the Houthis and Tehran.

The Houthis are experienced fighters who defeated a Saudi-Emirati campaign against them and secured a truce in 2022. They seek to gain domestic popularity and global standing by attacking Israel and Red Sea shipping.

The Saudi-sponsored administration in the south enjoys international recognition, but little Yemeni popular backing. Its prime minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak resigned last weekend, citing internal disputes at a time the economy is in crisis. − Additional reporting: Reuters