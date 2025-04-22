Israel steps up Gaza strikes as polio vaccination halted by blockade

A man stands by destroyed and burnt-down excavators at the Jabalia municipality garage in the northern Gaza Strip, which was hit by Israeli bombardment on Tuesday. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military launched one of the biggest waves of strikes in Gaza for weeks on Tuesday, residents said, and health officials issued a new warning that healthcare faced total collapse from Israel’s blockade of all supplies.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said a UN-backed polio vaccination campaign meant to target more than 600,000 children had been suspended, putting the enclave at risk of the revival of a crippling disease that once had been all-but eradicated.

In diplomacy to end the conflict, a Hamas delegation was expected to arrive in Cairo for talks. Two sources familiar with the mediation effort said the delegation would discuss a new offer which would include a truce for five to seven years following the release of all hostages and an end to fighting.

The sources said Israel, which rejected a recent Hamas offer to release all hostages for an end of the war, had yet to respond to a revamped long-term truce proposal. Israel demands Hamas be disarmed, which the militants reject.

A Hamas source later denied knowledge of an imminent visit, saying the group stood by its demand any agreement must end the war.

Gaza residents said Israeli forces bombed several areas across the enclave from tanks, planes, and naval boats. The attacks hit houses, tent encampments and roads, they added.

The air strikes destroyed bulldozers and vehicles being used to lift rubble and help recover bodies trapped under the ruins, officials and residents said.

Hamas said the vehicles that were destroyed included nine that had been received from Egypt, adding that the move aimed to “deepen the suffering of our people in Gaza”.

The Israeli military said they hit 40 “engineering vehicles” that were used for “terrorist actions”, including the execution of the Hamas-led October 7th, 2023 attack on Israel.

The vehicles were “considered a key component in Hamas’s ability to carry out terrorist operations against the Defense Forces and the state of Israel,” said the military.

Israel has imposed a total blockade on all supplies to Gaza since the start of March and relaunched its military operations on March 18th after the collapse of a ceasefire.

Since then, Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,600 Palestinians according to the Gaza health authorities, and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes as Israel seized what it calls a buffer zone of Gaza land.

Israel’s 18-month bombing campaign has rendered nearly all buildings in the Gaza Strip uninhabitable, and Gaza’s 2.3 million people now mostly live in the open under makeshift tents. Since the total blockade was imposed last month, all 25 UN-supplied bakeries making bread have been shut.

Israel says enough supplies were sent into the enclave during the six-week truce to keep Gazans alive for months. Aid agencies say they fear the population is on the precipice of starvation and mass disease.

If polio vaccines don’t arrive immediately, “we anticipate a real catastrophe. Children and patients must not be used as cards of political blackmail”, said Gaza health ministry spokesperson Khalil Deqran. He said 60,000 children were now showing symptoms of malnutrition.

Israel says its blockade is aimed at pressuring the Hamas militants who run Gaza to release 59 remaining Israeli hostages captured in the October 2023 attacks that precipitated the war. Hamas says it is prepared to free them but only as part of a deal that ends the war.

“Israel is acting in full accordance with international law,” defence minister Israel Katz wrote on X, in response to US senator Bernie Sanders, who called the Israeli blockade of Gaza since March a war crime.

“The humanitarian condition in Gaza is constantly monitored and large quantities of aid were delivered. Whenever it becomes necessary to allow additional aid, it must be ensured that it does not pass through Hamas, which exploits humanitarian aid to maintain control over the civilian population and to profit at their expense,” Mr Katz wrote.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Palestinian relief agency Unrwa, described the blockade as collective punishment of Gaza’s people.

“The siege must be lifted, supplies must flow in, the hostages must be released, the ceasefire must resume,” Mr Lazzarini said on Tuesday in a post on X.

The conflict was sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7th, 2023, resulting in 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken to Gaza, according to Israeli records.

Since then, local health authorities report that over 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive. − Reuters