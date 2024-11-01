Strikes kill 47 in Gaza as Unrwa chief says Israeli bulldozers damaged West Bank office

Damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahya in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: AFP

Israeli strikes killed 47 Palestinians and injured dozens overnight, most of them children and women, in the city of Deir Al-Balah, the Nuseirat camp and the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday.

It comes after Israeli forces struck one of the last functioning hospitals in the besieged northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, destroying a stockpile of medical supplies that had been delivered to the facility days ago by the World Health Organisation, according to Palestinian officials and a spokesperson for the UN agency.

The Israeli military said it was “unaware of a strike” on the facility, Kamal Adwan Hospital, but said it was reviewing the reports.

Israeli troops withdrew from the hospital on Monday after a three-day raid during which they arrested most of the medical staff and two children died, Gaza health officials said. The military said the people it detained were suspected of being Hamas fighters.

READ MORE

In Lebanon, Israel carried out air strikes early on Friday on Beirut’s southern suburbs, the first strikes there in nearly a week.

Elsewhere in the region, Israeli bulldozers damaged the office of United Nations aid agency Unrwa in the West Bank’s Nur Shams camp on Thursday, the agency’s chief said, with Israel disputing his account in the latest exchange between both sides.

Philippe Lazzarini, who heads the UN Palestinian refugee agency, said on social media platform X that the office was severely damaged and was no longer usable.

The Israeli military, however, issued a statement denying responsibility for any damage to the building.

“The claim that the Unrwa offices in Nur Shams were destroyed by IDF soldiers is false,” the statement read, in reference to Israel Defense Forces.

“Terrorists planted explosives in the proximity of the Unrwa offices that were then detonated in an attempt to harm IDF soldiers. The explosives likely caused damage to the structure,” the IDF statement said.

On Monday, Israel passed a law banning Unrwa from operating in the country, legislation that could impact its work in war-torn Gaza.

The lawmakers who drafted the legislation cited what they described as the involvement of some Unrwa staffers in the October 7th, 2023, attack on southern Israel and staffers having membership in Hamas and other armed groups.

The UN, after an investigation, said in August that nine Unrwa staff were possibly involved in the October 7th attacks and fired them. Unrwa says the overwhelming majority of its staff adheres to its principles of neutrality.

Lazzarini called the vote to ban Unrwa a “dangerous precedent” that opposes the U.N. charter and violates Israel’s obligation under international law.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Unrwa workers “involved in terrorist activities” must be held accountable. – Reuters