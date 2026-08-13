Countries in ‘armed conflict’ to be barred from hosting Eurovision

Yuval Raphael representing Israel during the final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. Photograph: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Broadcasters will no longer be eligible to host the Eurovision Song Contest if their state is involved in an “armed conflict” or “sensitive geopolitical situation”.

Eurovision is traditionally hosted by the previous year’s winner’s broadcaster, with next year’s show due to take place in Bulgaria after the singer Dara’s victory for the country in May.

Eurovision has faced protests in recent years over the participation of Israel, a competitor since 1973. Five long-time participants – Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Iceland and Slovenia – boycotted this year’s competition in Vienna after organisers declined to exclude Israel over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision, said it had changed the rules after feedback from participating broadcasters. It said the new rules would provide greater clarity for artists and production staff and ensure the contest provided a “safe and welcoming environment”.

It is unclear if or when any of the boycotting countries will rejoin the contest. Israel claimed second place in this year’s competition, as it did in 2025.

The Eurovision Song Contest director, Martin Green, said: “The Eurovision Song Contest is constantly evolving and our annual review of the rules is an important part of making sure the contest remains fair, transparent and consistent for all those who participate, including the millions who engage with the event globally.

“Guided, as always, by feedback from our members, we have clarified and strengthened several areas for 2027. These changes are about giving everyone involved greater clarity, protecting artists and ensuring the contest continues to provide a safe and welcoming environment, while preserving the spirit and integrity that make the Eurovision Song Contest so special.”

In potentially difficult situations outside armed conflict, the winning country will be assessed by an independent security body to help the EBU determine whether or not it could safely host.

If the winning member is ruled ineligible, the EBU will identify an alternative host broadcaster to “assume all rights, obligations and liabilities associated with hosting the contest”, and it will not be required to stage the event on behalf of another member.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool after Ukraine’s win the previous year. At the time, the EBU said Russia’s war made it impossible to begin the 12 months of preparation needed to organise the show.

The new rule changes also increase the minimum age for artists from 16 to 18.

According to organisers, the 2026 Eurovision final was watched by 130 million viewers around the world, down from 160 million in 2025.

Despite the blows to Eurovision’s finances and viewership from the boycott, the contest is set for expansion, with a spin-off Eurovision Song Contest Asia due to take place in Bangkok in November.

Last month it was announced that Canada would ​join the main contest, becoming the first new ⁠participant since Australia in 2015.

Participation is not limited to countries in geographic Europe and instead is open to all members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which Canada recently joined. Australia is an associate member. – Guardian