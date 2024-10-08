Israel Defense Forces ceases military operations beside Irish peacekeeper base

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has ceased military operations near to a base manned by Irish peacekeepers, Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said on Tuesday evening.

In a post on X, Mr Martin said he had been informed by the Irish Defence Forces chief of staff and the UN that IDF activity around Post 652 has ended.

“Welcome news. I pay tribute to our personnel who continue to serve with distinction in the interests of peace.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris also welcomed the news saying the safety of the soldiers was paramount.

“When I spoke to [UN] secretary general [António] Guterres he was completely at one with me on the urgency of the situation,” Mr Harris said.

“It is important to note that our troops are highly trained and professional, and they continue to do their jobs.

“The situation in Southern Lebanon remains tense and dangerous, and we will continue to review and monitor it very closely.”

In a statement, the Defence Forces confirmed UN reports that there are no IDF personnel or vehicles in the vicinity of their personnel.

“Defence Forces personnel deployed in Lebanon are currently maintaining a robust operational presence,” it said.

“They are well equipped with sufficient provisions to ensure long term sustainability during their mission. This includes adequate supplies of food and water, which are essential to meet the operational needs of the troops throughout their deployment.”