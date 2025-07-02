More than €100,000 spent on project to deliver premises for Irish embassy in Iran

Smoke rises from explosions after Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran last month. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

More than €100,000 has been spent on a project to deliver a premises for the Irish embassy in Iran and official accommodation for the ambassador, newly released records show.

The spending is part of around €2 million in costs incurred by the Department of Foreign Affairs since the decision was taken to re-establish the embassy in 2021.

Ireland’s diplomatic mission in Tehran – which comprises of four staff including ambassador Laoise Moore – was evacuated earlier this month amid the conflict between Iran and Israel.

They had been operating from a space provided by the embassy of Germany while efforts continued for Ireland get its own premises.

Almost €105,000 has been spent on the department’s Tehran property project across 2024 and 2025 to deliver a chancery premises for the re-established embassy and the official accommodation for the ambassador.

Some €65,590 of this was spent on “furniture, fixtures and equipment for the official accommodation”.

Spending on “engineering, design and architectural services” came to €27,258.

Other expenditure included “legal services” (€2,125); “low-value office equipment” (€1,135); and “project support costs, including travel” (€8,662).

There is separate spending on “office premises” of some €189,302 since 2021.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this figure: “relates to the rent and operating costs of the temporary chancery and official accommodation.

“This also includes energy costs, cleaning and routine maintenance for the ongoing operation of both premises.”

The department did not confirm whether a premises has been identified for the permanent chancery nor whether it is expected to be rented or purchased.

It also did not offer an estimated total cost for the Tehran property project.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris announced on June 20th that Ireland’s diplomats were being temporarily relocated from Tehran.

Due to the war between Israel and Iran he had become “increasingly concerned about the operational environment for our embassy” and “the ability of our diplomatic staff to perform their functions safely”.

The United States later bombed Iran’s nuclear sites and a ceasefire between Israel and Iran began last week.

The Irish embassy to Iran is operating remotely from Dublin.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said: “A decision for diplomatic staff to return to Tehran will involve a number of factors, including an assessment of the security situation.

“This will be carried out in consultation with other diplomatic missions in Tehran.”

The previous Irish embassy in Tehran closed in 2012 for financial reasons in the wake of the economic crash.

Then-minister for foreign affairs Simon Coveney announced the re-establishment of an Irish diplomatic presence in Iran in 2021 and the ambassador, Ms Moore, arrived in Tehran in September 2024.

The department’s total costs for the Irish mission in Iran have come to €1,971,840 between 2021 and April 11th 2025.

Records released under the Freedom of Information Act show staff costs stood at more than €1 million.

Almost €57,200 was spent on the purchase of two vehicles, which the department has said were “essential for security and safety reasons”.

“Travel and subsistence” spending comes to €47,242.

The Government previously defended plans to reopen the embassy amid concerns over Iran’s human rights record, its support for armed groups in the region, and tensions between Iran and Israel.

A Department of Foreign Affairs statement late last year said: “The presence of an Irish Embassy in Tehran provides a channel for the Government to raise our concerns about Iran’s policies in a number of areas directly with the Iranian authorities”.

It also said: “Ireland’s engagement with Iran on these issues is more credible because of our presence in the country.”