UN worker killed by Israeli sniper in West Bank

The funeral of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank, is held in Didim, Turkey, Photograph: Bradley Secker/The New York Times

The UN says a sniper killed one of its employees on the roof of his home in the northern West Bank.

Sufyan Jaber Abed Jawwad, a sanitation worker with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, was the first Unrwa employee killed in the West Bank in more than a decade.

News of the latest killing comes as friends and family gathered in Turkey to bury a US-Turkish activist who had been killed by the Israeli military at a protest six days earlier and around 30km away.

The war in Gaza has overshadowed spiralling conflict in the West Bank, which has seen weeks of Israeli military operations and violence has reached “unprecedented levels, placing communities at risk,” Unrwa said.

Meanwhile, a missile fired at central Israel from Yemen has hit an unpopulated area, causing no injuries according to Israel’s military on Sunday, Reuters reports.

Moments earlier, air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel, sending residents running for shelter.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported,” the military said.

Loud booms were also heard in the region, which the military said came from missile interceptors that had been launched.

At least 41,206 Palestinians have been killed and 95,337 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7th, the health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday. – Guardian