Israel-Hamas war: Attack likened to ‘Israel’s 9/11′ as bombing reprisals on Gaza intensify

Good morning. War between Hamas and Israel is entering its third day, after militants launched surprise attacks in southern Israel on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know on Monday morning.

The overall death toll since Hamas’s unprecedented surprise attack on towns and kibbutzim in southern Israel on Saturday has surpassed 1,100. Israel has replied with bombing attacks on Gaza, killing hundreds.

The Israeli death toll has risen to at least 700, including 44 soldiers, with more than 2,000 wounded.

On Monday, Gaza’s health ministry said that at least 493 Palestinians have been killed and 2,751 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.

Reporting from Jersalem, Mark Weiss writes the sheer scale of damage caused by Hamas in its assaults on Saturday is a “stinging humiliation” for Israel, a regional superpower used to war and terror attacks.