Israel-Hamas war: Attack likened to ‘Israel’s 9/11′ as bombing reprisals on Gaza intensify

- Monday is day three of this escalation of violence in the Middle East conflict, and we will be providing live coverage of the latest developments.
- The overall death toll since Hamas’s unprecedented surprise attack on towns and kibbutzim in southern Israel on Saturday has surpassed 1,100. Israel has responded with bombing attacks on Gaza, killing hundreds.
- The Israeli death toll has risen to at least 700, including 44 soldiers, with more than 2,000 wounded. Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Israel was now engaged in a “long and difficult war”.
- Some 260 of the dead in Israel are from among mostly young attendees at an outdoor music festival that came under Hamas attack on Saturday.
- More than 100 people, civilians and soldiers were seized by militants and taken to Gaza, including young children and elderly civilians, Israeli government officials said.
- An estimated 400 people have been killed in bombing reprisals in Gaza, with more than 2,000 wounded. The numbers continue to rise. Ten high-rise tower blocks were destroyed by Israel after the military claimed they housed ‘Hamas assets’.
- Kim Damti (22), who holds joint Irish and Israeli citizenship, is one of the many people unaccounted for, having attended the all-night outdoor rave with hundreds of others close to the Gaza border.
- The Irish Times leads this morning with the story, with Mark Weiss reporting from Jerusalem, with Kitty Holland and Conor Gallagher in Dublin.
- Analysis: Sheer magnitude of Hamas attack is difficult for Israelis to grasp.
- Opinion: Palestinian hopelessness drove the Hamas attack on Israel writes Vincent Durac.
Good morning. War between Hamas and Israel is entering its third day, after militants launched surprise attacks in southern Israel on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know on Monday morning.
The overall death toll since Hamas’s unprecedented surprise attack on towns and kibbutzim in southern Israel on Saturday has surpassed 1,100. Israel has replied with bombing attacks on Gaza, killing hundreds.
The Israeli death toll has risen to at least 700, including 44 soldiers, with more than 2,000 wounded.
On Monday, Gaza’s health ministry said that at least 493 Palestinians have been killed and 2,751 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.
Reporting from Jersalem, Mark Weiss writes the sheer scale of damage caused by Hamas in its assaults on Saturday is a “stinging humiliation” for Israel, a regional superpower used to war and terror attacks.