Three Palestinians killed as Israeli drones strike West Bank city

Smoke rises as the Israeli military carries out air raids in the West Bank city of Jenin. Photograph: EPA

Israeli forces launched drone strikes in the West Bank city of Jenin overnight on Monday, as part of an operation that set off a gun battle lasting into the morning and killed at least three people.

With the sounds of gunfire and explosives heard across the city hours after the strike and drones audible overhead, the Jenin Brigades, a unit made up of different militant groups based in the city’s large refugee camp, said it was engaging the Israeli forces.

At least six drones could be seen circling over the city and the adjoining camp, a densely packed area that houses around 14,000 people in less than half a square kilometre.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed at least three people had been killed and 27 wounded in Jenin, while another man was killed in the city of Ramallah after being shot in the head at a checkpoint.

The Israeli military said its forces struck a building that served as a command centre for fighters from the Jenin Brigades in what it described as an extensive counterterrorism effort in the West Bank.

Until last month, when it carried out a strike on June 21st near Jenin, the Israeli military had not used drone strikes in the West Bank since 2006. But the growing scale of the violence and the pressure on ground forces meant such tactics may continue, a military spokesman said.

The apparent scale of the raid underlined the importance of Jenin in the violence that has surged across the occupied West Bank for more than a year.

Monday’s raid, involved a force described as “brigade-size” – suggesting around 1,000-2,000 troops.

Hundreds of fighters from militant groups including Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah are based in the refugee camp, armed with weapons smuggled into the West Bank or stolen from Israeli forces, and a growing arsenal of explosive devices.

But it was unclear whether the operation would trigger a wider response from Palestinian factions, drawing in militant groups in the Gaza Strip, the coastal enclave controlled by the militant Islamist group Hamas.

The escalating violence in the West Bank over the past 15 months has caused mounting international alarm, with regular army raids in cities like Jenin, a series of deadly attacks by Palestinians against Israelis and rampages by Jewish settler mobs against Palestinian villages.

Israel captured the West Bank, which the Palestinians see as the core of a future independent state, along with East Jerusalem and Gaza, in the 1967 Middle Eastern war.

Following decades of conflict, peace talks that had been brokered by the United States have been frozen since 2014. – Reuters