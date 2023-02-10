Turkey and Syria earthquake death toll passes 21,000

Men carry an earthquake victim's body from the rubble of buildings in Antakya, in Turkey's Hatay province. Photograph: Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times

The death toll in Turkey and Syria from Monday’s earthquake climbed to more than 21,000, as the first convoy of humanitarian assistance crossed into northwest Syria.

Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by the tremors, the deadliest in the region for decades.

Several people were rescued from the rubble of buildings during the night, including a 10-year-old boy saved with his mother after 90 hours in the Samandag district of Hatay province.

Also in Hatay, a seven-year-old girl named Asya Donmez was rescued after 95 hours and taken to hospital, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

But hopes were fading that many more would be found alive in the ruins of thousands of collapsed buildings in towns and cities across the region.

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and several powerful aftershocks across both countries has surpassed the more than 17,000 killed in 1999 when a similarly powerful earthquake hit northwest Turkey.

It now ranks as seventh most deadly natural disaster this century, ahead of Japan’s 2011 tremor and tsunami and approaching the 31,000 killed by a quake in neighbouring Iran in 2003.

Six trucks passed through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey carrying tents and hygiene products, as Turkey said it was working to open two more border crossings with Syria to allow in more humanitarian aid.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that without quick help, tens of thousands of people living in the open could be under threat from the harsh conditions, and with the death toll likely to rise significantly higher..

Robert Holden, the WHO’s incident response manager, said many people were surviving “out in the open in worsening and horrific conditions”, with water, fuel and electricity supplies severely disrupted.

“We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don’t move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue side,” he said. “People need the basic elements to survive the next period.”

Just one border crossing, in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, is open for transporting life-saving aid to rebel-held regions of Syria under the authorisation of the UN security council. Humanitarian aid for rebel-held areas usually arrives through Turkey via a cross-border mechanism created in 2014 by a security council resolution.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said late on Wednesday: “There is damage to some roads on the Syrian side of the border. There has been some difficulty for our and international aid to get through because of the destruction. For this reason, we are working on the opening of two more posts.”

“Because there is a humanitarian situation, we are working on also opening posts where the regime is in control,” he added, referring to the Syrian government under Bashar al-Assad.

Emergency crews working through the night in Antakya pulled a young girl from the ruins of a building and rescued her father two hours later, the IHA news agency reported.

As they prepared to load the man into an ambulance, rescue crews told him that his daughter was alive and they were taking him to the same field hospital for treatment. “I love you all,” he whispered faintly to the rescue team.

Tens of thousands of people are thought to have lost their homes. In Antakya, former residents of a collapsed building huddled around an outdoor fire overnight into Thursday, wrapping blankets tightly around themselves to try to stay warm.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was scheduled to travel to the quake-hit provinces of Gaziantep, Osmaniye and Kilis on Thursday amid ongoing criticism that the government’s response has been too slow.

Experts said the survival window for people trapped under the rubble or otherwise unable to obtain basic necessities was closing rapidly. At the same time, they said it was too soon to abandon hope.

According to the Turkish disaster management agency, more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped. The task is monumental, however, with thousands of buildings toppled.

Mr Erdogan, who faces a tough battle for re-election in May, acknowledged problems with the emergency response but said the winter weather had been a factor. The earthquake also destroyed the runway at Hatay’s airport, further disrupting the response. – Agencies