Europe rearms: files reveal extent of plans for a new ‘defence union’

An ATACMS rocket on display at Rheinmetall's artillery plant in Unterluess, northern Germany, last year. Photograph: Ronny Hartmann/AFP via Getty Images

EU states are collectively planning to spend hundreds of billions of euro more to re-equip their militaries between now and the end of the decade in an effort to deter Vladimir Putin from contemplating an attack beyond Ukraine.

An escalating campaign of “hybrid” interference and sabotage traced back to Russia has further focused minds in European capitals about the eastern threat.

Traditionally defence was not high on the EU agenda. National governments closely guarded their sovereignty over security matters. Co-operation on military planning was left to Nato, which brings together most European countries, the US, Canada and Turkey.

The EU institutions, particularly the European Commission, have started playing a greater role, at the urging of national capitals.

A plan by EU leaders last year committed to substantially increase the amount spent on defence.

Countries will club together to place bulk orders for arms and equipment. This joint procurement will ideally bring down the overall cost and make it easier for different armed forces to operate beside each other.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and European commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Photograph: Omar Havana/Getty Images

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm that proposes laws, has since financed €150 billion of cheap loans for governments to boost defence investment.

In recent days the bloc’s 27 member states settled on five “big ticket” items to push EU funding towardsgaps in Europe’s defences.

The common projects include plans to toughen security along the EU’s eastern flank; develop an integrated air defence system; increase drone production; and improve the detection of threats at sea.

European space satellite networks will also be expanded to provide intelligence and an early missile warning system under the plans.

It is rare to get a frank insight into national governments’ internal thinking on security matters. However, more than a dozen submissions from member states to an EU “white paper” on defence were released to The Irish Times, in response to access-to-information requests.

The commission initially refused to release the defence submissions. That decision was partially overturned following an appeal by The Irish Times.

They reveal how different governments sought to shape Brussels’ shift towards what has been called a “defence union”.

German vice chancellor Lars Klingbeil visits the site of Rheinmetall's new artillery plant in Unterluess, northern Germany on August 27th, 2025. Photograph: Ronny Hartmann/AFP via Getty Images

Germany favoured removing “operational obstacles” holding up closer EU-Nato co-operation. Europe’s security order was “under attack” and Russia posed an “existential threat”, Berlin wrote in a February 2025 paper shared with the European Commission.

The Netherlands’ submission to Brussels said the lack of an “integrated” air defence system to shoot down missiles was the “most urgent” gap. “We have to protect populations, vital interests, territory and armed forces from the entire spectrum of air and missile threats,” the Dutch policy paper said.

Italy proposed fostering a “European defence culture” by running more joint training exercises.

Prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s government said armed forces should “further integrate and become interoperable,” with common standards. The input from Rome said finding ways to free up funds for defence investment would be key.

The submissions fed into a resulting white paper that informed European Commission president von der Leyen’s landmark “rearm” plan to increase defence spending across Europe.

The emerging concept of a defence union offered the “exciting possibility for deeper co-operation”, Spain’s government said in its private submission.

Denmark said the EU’s €1.2 trillion common budget could help “de-risk investment” in defence projects and encourage private investors.

“Pool our resources – spend together. Co-ordination of how we spend the sharply increasing national defence spending across Europe and Allies is key,” the Danish position paper said.

Austria, a neutral country, told the commission it supported “pooling resources” to finance big projects, such as a European air defence shield. An internal paper from Luxembourg said the EU should make it “attractive” for businesses and start-ups to get into the defence market.

The Swedish government talked about a “new era” of co-operation with Nato, and how the alliance and the EU had “mutually reinforcing but different roles”.

France and several other countries successfully argued that their contributions should be kept confidential on national security grounds, while there is no indication that Ireland made a submission.

Artillery ammunition is displayed at the production site of German automotive and arms manufactuer Rheinmetall in Unterluess, northern Germany. Photograph: Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images

The shift towards a defence union poses challenges for the EU, which was established as a peace project after the second World War. A founding idea was to make another conflict between Germany and France impossible by binding their economies together.

Much has changed since. Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine, which has been the deadliest on the Continent since the second World War, coupled with a US administration openly hostile to its western allies, has pressed governments to consider Europe’s ability to defend itself.

Some 23 of the 27 EU states are now members of Nato, since Sweden and Finland joined the alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Only Ireland, Cyprus, Austria and Malta – who are either militarily neutral or non-aligned – sit outside Nato, which views an attack on one as an attack on all.

Politicians and EU officials in Brussels have become more comfortable talking about military capabilities, missiles and guns, and how EU funds can best be channelled towards defence projects. That would have been politically very sensitive previously.

Earlier this summer Andrius Kubilius, the first European commissioner for defence, ambled from stall to stall in a large Paris exhibition centre, walking past tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

The former Lithuanian prime minister was attending Eurosatory, a defence industry showcase in the French capital.

“Europe and Nato can only be strong in defence if member states are strong in defence, and member states can only be strong if we are together strong as a European Union,” Kubilius told an audience at the defence show.

Europe’s defence industry was stuck on a “peacetime” footing and more had to be done to boost demand and production, he said.

Nato’s military leaders want to make sure Brussels officials don’t stray too far from their lane.

“I don’t think the European Union would want to try to do what the alliance has built over 77 years,” general Alexus Gregory Grynkewich, Nato’s supreme allied commander in Europe, said recently. “Replicating that in the near term based on the current threat is probably much more disruptive than it is helpful,” he said.

The US general was speaking to the European Parliament’s defence committee, the first time the supreme allied commander had been invited to appear before MEPs and take questions.

There was plenty of scope for the EU and Nato to co-operate though, Grynkewich said. “I do think that the European Union reinforcing what the alliance does today is important and critical to our collective success,” the general said.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the liberal German MEP who chairs the committee, noted that having the Nato commander in the European Parliament was a historic moment. After the session wrapped up, MEPs and the Nato general huddled for a quick group photograph to mark the occasion.