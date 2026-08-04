Q&A: How is the weather affecting Europe’s main holiday destinations?

A camper loads her car as she prepares to evacuate the Lacanau campsite due to a wildfire in the Gironde region, southwestern France. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

As heatwaves dominate weather conditions across parts of Europe, many holidaymakers are feeling the extremes of it.

So, how is the weather affecting the continent’s main holiday destinations?

In France on Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees in places. Thunderstorms are also forecast for some areas, according to Meteo France.

Spain could reach temperatures of 40 degrees on the mainland, while the Canary Islands could reach around 30 degrees later on Tuesday according to its national forecaster AEMET.

Italia Météo said Italy could expect highs of 39 degrees on Tuesday, while in Greece the Hellenic National Meteorological Service said there would be temperatures of 34 degrees.

The World Meteorological Organisation said Turkey could reach highs of 34 degrees, while Portugal may reach 31.

How is the heat affecting these tourist locations?

Some of these countries have been devastated by wildfires, most notably Greece, Spain and France.

Theodore Giannaros, a senior wildfire meteorologist at the National Observatory in Greece, said the country faced “one of the worst fire crises” in recent memory.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling multiple blazes across Greece, which have claimed five lives over the past two weeks, including two crew members who died following a mid-air collision between two firefighting helicopters.

Over the weekend, Giannaros said the fires around Porto Germeno were likely to be classified collectively as a megafire.

On Monday, water-dropping planes swooped over a large wildfire west of Athens. About 500 firefighters halted the fire’s advance but authorities warned that areas surrounding the city remained at high risk.

More than 1,000 people have been forced from the region, including more than 250 rescued by boats from beaches in the area.

In France, thousands of evacuees were allowed to return home or to holiday accommodation on Monday after the country’s largest wildfire on record was contained. Monday’s return included Cap Ferret peninsula, a tourist hotspot near Bordeaux along the Atlantic coast and Le Porge, the municipality hardest hit by the fire, where 183 homes were destroyed. However, campsites remain closed.

[ The French coastal village where wildfires have claimed 183 homesOpens in new window ]

A second wildfire in Provence did not flare up overnight, but was still not contained on Monday as stronger winds were expected, firefighters and authorities said.

French prime minister Sébastien Lecornu said in a social media post on Sunday that residents evacuated from the southwestern Gironde region, where the country’s two largest fires had burned, were returning home.

“The fires are now under control in our country,” he said, while warning people to remain cautious in the southeastern Var region, where fires continued to flare.

The Irish Times previously reported that in France nearly 260,000 people had to leave their accommodation, while in Spain 116,000 have been evacuated as wildfires continue.

Spain’s government said the 172,000 hectares of forested land burned this year was six times greater than in the same period of 2025.

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez said last week that the country’s wildfire emergency was over after fires subsided in the Madrid region.

A firefighter manages a controlled burn to halt the spread of wildfires in the Madrid border region in Cebreros, Ávila province, Spain. Photograph: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

West of Madrid, a fire in Ávila that became Spain’s largest on record was under control with no active flare-ups, Madrid’s Security and Emergency Agency said in a social media post on Sunday.

Are there any impacts of extreme heat other than wildfires?

The Rhine river’s water levels have dropped to the lowest in nearly 150 years, threatening to disrupt a crucial route for transporting coal, fuel and industrial goods.

The water level at Kaub, a key choke point for vessels heading to southern Germany and Switzerland, fell to 24cm on Monday, the lowest since records began in 1880, according to German federal data compiled by ETH Zurich.

What is the Department of Foreign Affairs advising?

The department said Irish citizens travelling to Spain and France should contact their travel or accommodation provider for advice on affected regions.

It also said citizens in or near areas affected by wildfires should exercise extreme caution and follow the instructions of the local authorities. Citizens should monitor the news and local authorities/social media and websites regarding outbreaks of fire, said the DFA.

[ ‘We couldn’t just stay home’: On night patrol with volunteer army fighting Bordeaux wildfiresOpens in new window ]

The French authorities have advised against travelling through the Gironde area due to wildfires. Citizens can register their stay in France with the DFA.

The department said those travelling to Greece should stay away from affected areas and comply with evacuation orders or instructions from the emergency services, police and local authorities.

If evacuation is advised, do not wait: follow the instructions on which direction to move in. Ensure roaming is turned on to receive any mobile phone alerts from local authorities, it said.

Stay fully informed of what is going on by monitoring local news and social media, the department advised.

The department also warned citizens about extreme heat and weather warnings in Italy.