‘So many people have lost their homes’: Fury and grief in French village ravaged by wildfire

A burned sign reading 'Le Porge', the village where 183 homes burned down in the Girone fire in France. Photograph: Naomi O'Leary

A wooden swing set stands untouched beside a burnt-out cottage in the village of Le Porge on the outskirts of Bordeaux. The fire was like that – erratic, torching homes while leaving some neighbours untouched.

Of the 240 homes that were burned by one of the largest wildfires in France’s history, 183 were here in Le Porge, a coastal village of 3,500, a 45-minute drive from Bordeaux.

A hose lies on the grass, burnt cars are parked by blackened homes – signs of life interrupted at the moment residents realised they had to leave immediately.

“There was confusion, panic,” said a retired resident who evacuated to stay with relatives closer to the city. She declined to give her name, feeling she was ill-placed to speak because she was one of the lucky ones.

A burned out house on the road into Le Porge. Photograph: Naomi O'Leary

A firefighter holds a metal drip torch to create firebreak during a controlled fire operation in a forest in Le Porge. Photograph: Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images

“So many houses burned – but not mine. We’re still not allowed to go back. Its eight days now that we can’t go in. So many people have lost their homes, unfortunately.”

There is fury among other Le Porge residents, who have told French media they feel they were “abandoned” so firefighters could save wealthier areas of the Biscay coast and have vowed they will seek justice in the courts.

The village is currently shut to the public and a ghost town, save for the army of firefighters and volunteers. Many of them are local farmers who came on trucks and tractors to help wet the undergrowth, fell trees and create new firebreaks to save the region they love.

The operations centre is in a community hall filled with tall stacks of water bottles and trestle beds where firefighters can catch some sleep after days of combating the flames.

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The surrounding roads, flanked by torched pine forest, are empty save for the sirens of emergency vehicles and the rumble of water trucks.

Authorities sense they have the upper hand on the fire, though it continues to burn south of the village and weather conditions are challenging. A new heatwave has brought back the scorching heat that has left the landscape parched since it first arrived in May.

“We are optimistic, but we remain very vigilant,” interior minister Laurent Nuñez told French television on Thursday night.

“The worst may be behind us.”

France was fighting 26 fires across the country in the most recent count, while Crete, Turkey and Spain were also fighting severe blazes, as the European Union’s Emergency Response Co-ordination Centre warned the threat was moving east.

Residents of several villages further from the smoking undergrowth have been allowed to return after being evacuated, though they have been told to keep their suitcases ready just in case, and the streets there are still almost empty.

Sally Galet in Le Haillan. Photograph: Naomi O'Leary

“It feels a bit like a war zone,” said Sally Galet, who recently returned to her home close to the village of Le Haillan and was glad to find the pharmacy had reopened.

She had struggled to find a doctor for her 93-year-old mother in law, who became ill after their evacuation.

“Of course, all the labs are shut, it’s a bit like Covid ... everything’s complicated,” she said.

Katy Olier, a florist who reopened her shop Cristalys on Thursday after spending several days sleeping in an evacuation centre, said she was still taking in what happened.

Katy Olier. Photograph: Naomi O'Leary

“It’s as if there was a war.

“There was so much smoke. We thought the fire was on our doorstep, all we knew was that we had to evacuate quickly, quickly,” she recalled, showing the emergency message that arrived at 2.57am on Saturday, instructing her to leave immediately.

“Do you see those lilies? They all opened while I was away, they exploded open,” she said.

“I got a new delivery of flowers today, but there’s no one here to buy them.”