EU gives provisional approval to €90 billion Kyiv loan and new Moscow sanctions

Peter Magyar, leader of the ‌election-winning Tisza party in Hungary, has said he will no longer block EU funds ​for Kyiv. Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

The EU has provisionally approved the disbursement of a promised €90 billion loan ‌to Ukraine as well as a new package of sanctions against Russia, after Hungary lifted ​its veto, the bloc’s Cypriot presidency said.

The European Union’s 27 member states are expected to sign off on the deal by Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Cypriot ​presidency added.

The EU agreed last year on the loan to keep Ukraine liquid through ⁠2026 and 2027. But Hungary refused to sign off on the deal ‌as ‌Russia-friendly ​prime minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of sabotaging the transit of Russian oil through a pipeline damaged by ⁠Russian attacks.

The row had ​also delayed the new sanctions against ​Russia, which the EU had initially aimed to adopt to mark ‌the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion ​of Ukraine on February 24th, 2022.

The stumbling block was finally removed ⁠when Hungary’s oil group MOL said ⁠on Wednesday ​it had been informed that the Ukrainian operator of the Druzhba pipeline was ready to resume crude oil supply to Hungary and Slovakia.

MOL said it expected the first shipments via the pipeline to arrive in Hungary and Slovakia by Thursday at the latest. Both countries remain reliant on Russia for much ‌of their energy.

Ukraine’s prospects ⁠for receiving the loan had already improved when Orbán lost Hungary’s parliamentary election on April 12th. The leader of the ‌winning party, Peter Magyar, has said he will no longer block the EU funds ​for Kyiv, though he is only expected to take ​power next month. – Reuters

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