Italian fashion designer Valentino dies aged 93

Designer Valentino Garavani at his apartment on New York's Upper East Side in 1977. Photograph: Darleen Rubin/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died, his ‍foundation said on Monday.

Usually known only by his ‍first name, Valentino was 93, and had retired in 2008.

Founder of the eponymous brand, Valentino scaled ‌the heights of haute couture, created a business ⁠empire and introduced a new colour to ‌the ​fashion ‍world, the so-called “Valentino Red”.

“Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his ⁠loved ones,” the foundation said ⁠on Instagram.

The lying in state ⁠will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will ‍take place in Rome on Friday at 11am Irish time, it added.

Valentino was ranked alongside Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld as the last of the great ‌designers from ‌an era before fashion became a global, highly commercial industry run as ‌much by accountants and marketing executives as the ⁠couturiers.

Lagerfeld passed away in 2019, while Armani died in September. - Reu–ers

