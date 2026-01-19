Europe

Italian fashion designer Valentino dies aged 93

Brand founder died ‘at his Roman residence, surrounded by his ⁠loved ones’

Designer Valentino Garavani at his apartment on New York's Upper East Side in 1977. Photograph: Darleen Rubin/WWD/Penske Media via Getty
Designer Valentino Garavani at his apartment on New York's Upper East Side in 1977. Photograph: Darleen Rubin/WWD/Penske Media via Getty
Mon Jan 19 2026 - 17:181 MIN READ

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died, his ‍foundation said on Monday.

Usually known only by his ‍first name, Valentino was 93, and had retired in 2008.

Founder of the eponymous brand, Valentino scaled ‌the heights of haute couture, created a business ⁠empire and introduced a new colour to ‌the ​fashion ‍world, the so-called “Valentino Red”.

“Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his ⁠loved ones,” the foundation said ⁠on Instagram.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Bleak times in Copenhagen: ‘It’s like fifth graders bullying the small guy in the corner’

The EU needs to understand the world can leave the US alone

Canada-China partnership ‘sets us up well for the new world order’, says Mark Carney

The lying in state ⁠will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will ‍take place in Rome on Friday at 11am Irish time, it added.

Valentino was ranked alongside Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld as the last of the great ‌designers from ‌an era before fashion became a global, highly commercial industry run as ‌much by accountants and marketing executives as the ⁠couturiers.

Lagerfeld passed away in 2019, while Armani died in September. - Reu–ers

More to follow ...

More to follow ...

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter