Several killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort bar, police say

Several people were killed and others injured after an explosion in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, Swiss police said.
Citing police, Sky News reported that at least 10 people had died in the incident, with some local media saying the figure may be higher.
A police spokesperson declined to confirm the number but said many people were being treated for burns.
The explosion occurred at 1.30am local time in a bar called the Constellation.
The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana.
More than 100 people were in the bar at the time of the explosion, a police spokesperson said. – Reuters