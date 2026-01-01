Rescuers at the site of an explosion that ripped through a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Photograph: Maxime Schmid/AFP via Getty Images

Several people ‍were killed and ‍others injured after an explosion in a ‌bar in ⁠the Swiss ski ‌resort ​of Crans-Montana, ‍Swiss police said.

Citing police, Sky News reported ⁠that at least 10 people had died ‌in ​the ‍incident, with some local media saying the figure may be higher.

A police spokesperson declined to ⁠confirm the number but said many ⁠people were being treated ⁠for burns.

The ⁠explosion occurred ⁠at 1.30am local time in a ‍bar called the Constellation.

The area ‍has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has ‌been imposed ‌over Crans-Montana.

More than 100 people were in the bar at the ‌time of the explosion, a police spokesperson said. – Reuters