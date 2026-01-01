Swiss ski resort fire: what we know so far

Flowers are laid on a street close to Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Photograph: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Dozens of people are presumed dead and about 100 injured, most of them seriously, after a fire at a bar in the Swiss Alps during a new year celebration at a ski resort.

The blaze ripped through the packed bar in the early hours of Thursday in Crans-Montana, one of the top-ranked ski destinations in Europe, which lies about 40km north of the Matterhorn.

Swiss police believe about 40 people died, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement.

What happened?

The incident occurred at about 1.30am local time on Thursday in Le Constellation bar.

A witness who spoke to BFMTV described people smashing windows to escape the blaze, some gravely injured, and panicked parents rushing to the scene in cars to see whether their children were trapped inside.

The witness said he saw about 20 people scrambling to get out of the smoke and flames and likened what he saw to a horror movie as he watched from across the street.

Helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene to assist victims, including some from different countries.

The injured are so numerous that the intensive care unit and operating theatre at the regional hospital quickly hit full capacity, local officials said.

Le Constellation bar is pictured at the end of the cordoned off street after a fire broke out overnight. Photograph: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

What nationalities are among the dead and injured?

Police said they cannot yet be more precise about fatalities as investigations continue at the scene and attempts are made to identify the victims and inform their families.

Officials, however, said the victims are believed to come from several countries. The foreign ministers of neighbouring Italy and Germany both expressed condolences, while French officials say at least two of their citizens are among the injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Photograph: Jean-Christophe Bott/AP

What caused the fire?

Local officials said the cause of the fire is not yet known but they have ruled out any kind of attack. Experts have not yet been able to go inside the building.

Two women told French broadcaster BFMTV that they were inside when they saw a barman carrying a barmaid on his shoulders.

The barmaid was holding a lit candle in a bottle that set fire to the wooden ceiling. The flames quickly spread and collapsed the ceiling, they told the broadcaster.

One of the women described a crowd surge as people frantically tried to escape from a basement nightclub up a narrow flight of stairs and through a narrow door.

Officials called the blaze an “embrasement generalise” – a firefighting term describing how a blaze can trigger the release of combustible gases that can then ignite violently.

What is the local reaction?

Speaking at a press conference in the hours after the incident, head of the regional government Mathias Renard said: “This evening should have been a moment of celebration and coming together, but it turned into a nightmare.”

Valais Cantonal police commander Frederic Gisler said: “We are devastated.”

Swiss president Guy Parmelin said in a social media post that the government’s “thoughts go to the victims, to the injured and their relatives, to whom it addresses its sincere condolences”. – Agencies