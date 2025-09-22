Poland will shoot down objects violating its airspace, prime minister says

A French Rafale fighter jet takes off during a joint mission with Polish F16s at an air base in Minsk Mazowiecki last week, following Warsaw's accusation that Moscow launched a drone raid into Poland. Photograph: Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images

Nato member Poland will not hesitate to shoot down objects that violate its airspace and pose a threat, but will take a more cautious approach to situations that are less clear-cut, the prime minister said on Monday.

Estonia said three Russian fighter jets violated its airspace on Friday, adding to a sense among Nato leaders that Moscow is testing the alliance’s readiness and resolve, with some urging a firm response.

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Monday to discuss the incident.

Russia said on Monday the claim its jets violated Estonian airspace was false and designed to stir up tension.

The alleged incursion over Estonia came after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9th. Poland also said on Friday two Russian fighter jets violated the safety zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.

“We will take the decision to shoot down flying objects when they violate our territory and fly over Poland – there is absolutely no discussion about that,” Donald Tusk told a news conference.

“When we’re dealing with situations that aren’t entirely clear, such as the recent flight of Russian fighter jets over the Petrobaltic platform – but without any violation, because these aren’t our territorial waters – you really need to think twice before deciding on actions that could trigger a very acute phase of conflict,” he added.

Tusk said that he would also need to be certain that Poland would not be alone if a conflict started to escalate.

Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk: 'We will take the decision to shoot down flying objects when they violate our territory and fly over Poland.' Photograph: Wojtek Radwanski/ AFP via Getty Images

“I also need to be absolutely certain ... that all allies will treat this in exactly the same way as we do,” he said.

Estonia said on Friday that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had entered Estonian airspace without permission and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw, in an episode that Western officials said was designed to test Nato’s readiness and resolve.

The UN Security Council is due to discuss the matter on Monday, and Nato Article 4 consultations about the incident, which came just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace prompting Nato jets to shoot some of them down, are due to take place on Tuesday.

Asked about Estonia’s allegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Tallinn of making false statements.

“We never heard in the Estonian statement that they have objective monitoring data (to back up their claim),” Peskov told reporters.

“That is why we consider such words to be empty, unfounded and a continuation of a completely reckless pattern of escalating tensions and provoking a confrontational atmosphere,” he added.

Peskov, who noted that the Russian defence ministry had categorically denied the Estonian accusation, said Russian pilots always operated in accordance with international law.

In Ukraine, meanwhile, a Russian morning attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people and injured two more, officials said on Monday.

“Monday morning in Zaporizhzhia began with explosions and fires,” governor Ivan Fedorov wrote.

He said that Russian forces used at least 10 aerial bombs in the attack on the city of around 700,000 residents.

The attack damaged 15 apartment buildings and 10 private homes as well as non-residential buildings, he said.

Ukraine’s air force said it downed 132 drones launched by Russia overnight and recorded hits of nine drones at seven locations.

In the northeastern region of Sumy, various drone attacks injured two people over the past day, in addition to damaging civilian infrastructure and private homes, governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

The attack on Kyiv region injured one person and damaged apartment buildings and private homes, according to the emergency services. – Reuters