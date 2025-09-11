UN Security Council to meet over violation of Polish airspace, Poland says

A house damaged by debris from a shot-down Russian drone in the village of Wyryki-Wola, eastern Poland. Photograph: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting at Poland’s request to discuss this week’s violation of Polish airspace, the Polish foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The announcement follows an unprecedented operation in which European Union and Nato member state Poland, backed by Nato allies, shot down suspected Russian drones that violated its airspace on Wednesday.

“(We are) drawing the world’s attention to this unprecedented Russian drone attack on a member of the UN, EU, and Nato,” foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski told local radio.

“I have appeared before the UN (Security) Council in the past, and it seems to me that our arguments have been convincing.”

Moscow denied responsibility for the incident, with a senior diplomat in Poland saying the drones had come from the direction of Ukraine, which Russia invaded in 2022.

Russia’s defence ministry said its drones had carried out a major attack on military facilities in western Ukraine, but it had not planned to hit any targets in Poland.

Poland has introduced restrictions to air traffic along its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine, its army command said on Thursday, amid increased tensions a day after multiple drone incursions.

The restrictions came into force on Wednesday and apply until December 9th, the Polish Air Navigation Agency said.

From sunrise to sunset flights in the restricted zone are banned, apart from manned aircraft operating in accordance with a flight plan with appropriate transponders and maintaining two-way communication with air authorities, the agency said.

The restrictions also make exception for military flights and some additional special-purpose flights and call signs. – Reuters