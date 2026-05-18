Hantavirus-hit cruise ship due ​to arrive at Rotterdam port for disinfection

The port of Rotterdam is being prepared for the arrival of the Dutch Hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius. Photograph: Robin Utrecht/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius is due to dock in Rotterdam on Monday morning for disinfection, with Dutch authorities preparing quarantine for ⁠the 25 crew members and two medical staff remaining on board.

Local authorities said quarantine facilities had been set up for some of the ‌non-Dutch ‌crew, ​though it was not clear yet if they would stay there for the full recommended 42-day quarantine period.

Health officials are closely monitoring the passengers taken off the cruise ship that was hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak, as they have returned to their home countries. Some passengers were moved into isolation after positive tests.

About 150 people were on the MV Hondius, as it anchored off Spain’s Canary Islands on May 10th, and began evacuations.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the risk to the general population is low, but health officials around the world are trying to calm fears and control potential spread by keeping track of people who were aboard or in close contact with those who were.

Three people – a Dutch couple ‌and a German national – have died since the start of the ​outbreak of the virus, which is usually spread by wild rodents but can also be transmitted person-to-person in rare cases of close contact.

As of this past Saturday, the WHO said at least 10 cases – eight confirmed and two suspected – of the hantavirus had been traced to the ship. – Reuters, New York Times