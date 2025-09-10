Live updates: Europe’s leaders condemn Russian drones in Poland’s airspace

Main Points

Poland is the closest it has been to open conflict since World War Two, its prime minister Donald Tusk has said.

He said Poland had asked NATO to open consultations under Article 4 of its treaty, which states that members of the Western military alliance will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.

Tusk told parliament there had been 19 intrusions into Polish airspace overnight. The incursions heightened tensions that were already simmering after previous incursions by drones.

“I have no reason to claim we’re on the brink of war, but a line has been crossed, and it’s incomparably more dangerous than before,” he said.

“This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two”.

Tusk said the shooting down of three drones had been confirmed, and it was likely a fourth had been downed.

“The fact that these drones, which posed a security threat, were shot down changes the political situation. Therefore, allied consultations took the form of a formal request to activate Article 4 of the NATO Treaty,” Tusk said - Reuters

Poland has found seven drones and parts of one missile following intrusion of drones into Polish airspace overnight, interior ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka told a news briefing.

“Seven drones and debris of one missile of unidentified origin have been found,” Galecka said.

Russia’s incursion into Polish airspace “has to be a wake up call for the West”, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris also called on US President Donald Trump to join EU efforts in sanctioning Russia saying they would be much more effective with American involvement.

“We’ve heard President Trump talk many times about considering sanctions and thinking about sanctions. In our view, the time for thinking about them is over,” he said.

The Fine Gael leader said Europe is preparing more sanctions against Moscow, but expressed concern at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s escalating “campaign of terror”, particularly after last month’s summit between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska.

“While the world talks about peace, talks about de-escalation, talks about finding an end to the Russian aggression in Ukraine – President Putin continues his campaign of terror against the civilian population in Ukraine, and last night, escalated that further by the launching of many drones into Poland.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he was deeply concerned by the violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones during an air attack on Ukraine, calling it an “extremely reckless” move by Moscow.

“This morning’s barbaric attack on Ukraine and the egregious and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones is deeply concerning,” Starmer said in a statement.

“This was an extremely reckless move by Russia and only serves to remind us of President Putin’s blatant disregard for peace,” Starmer said, adding that he had been in touch with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Wednesday to express British support for Poland.

I strongly condemn the violation of Poland’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by Russia.



Taoiseach Micheál Martin has strongly condemned the “violation of Poland’s territorial integrity and sovereignty” by Russia.

Mr Martin said it was “a reckless and unprecedented act” that is a stark reminder of the threat posed by Russia to Europe’s security.

“Ireland stands in full solidarity with Poland and its right to take necessary steps to defend its sovereign territory,” he said in a statement this morning.

“As the Government will discuss today, these events underline the need to strengthen our support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.”

Poland said it scrambled its own and Nato air defences to shoot down drones over its territory after repeated violations of its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine in what the Polish army called an “act of aggression”.

It marks the first time in the war in Ukraine that Warsaw has engaged Russian assets in its airspace.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk wrote on social media: “Last night the Polish airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down.”

Mr Tusk said Poland was “dealing with a large-scale provocation” by Russia but there was “no reason to panic” as Poland had successfully repelled the attack.

The incident has triggered alarm and criticism across Poland and Europe, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy among those to condemn it.

