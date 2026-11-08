EU meetings and public sector strike to disrupt Dublin roads and transport

Members of An Garda Síochána, Dublin City Council and maintenance teams inspect manhole covers and electrical items along Merrion Street upper. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The coming week will see the largest security operation in the history of the State take place for two EU summit meetings, with a large-scale public sector strike also anticipated.

The meeting of the European Political Community on Thursday is followed by an informal meeting of the EU Council on Friday, with many parts of Dublin’s inner city facing traffic and public transport restrictions.

The public sector strike is slated for Thursday, coinciding with the presidency disruption, though it will impact people far beyond the capital.

A Garda work to rule is also scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Friday.

What traffic restrictions are in place for the EU event?

Traffic, public transport and pedestrian access will all be affected to differing degrees in parts of Dublin city centre.

The tightest restrictions are around the Convention Centre, where a security zone will be in place from Tuesday morning until Friday evening.

No cycling, walking or vehicle access will be allowed in this area during the period. North Wall Quay will be closed to traffic from 7am on Tuesday morning.

A separate security cordon will be in place around the National Gallery of Ireland from 7am on Wednesday, with barriers and parking restrictions.

On Thursday, there will be security checks for those entering an area bounded by Baggot Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Merrion Square North, Clare Street and Kildare street, with residential and business access only.

A traffic management cordon near the convention centre will be in place from 8pm on Wednesday night until Friday evening, involving the closure of Samuel Beckett Bridge and restrictions in the north inner city between Sheriff Street, Amiens Street, East Wall Road and North Wall Quay.

Traffic and parking restrictions may extend beyond these areas, and road closures can be expected in parts of the city from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday.

Traffic may also halt in many locations as leaders arrive or leave.

What about public transport?

Bus services serving affected areas will be diverted. Routes serving the quays east of the Custom House will be diverted from Tuesday to Friday, with termini at Connolly and the southeast inner city moved.

Routes serving Merrion Square will be diverted on Thursday and Friday.

The Mayor Square and Spencer Dock Luas stops will be closed during the events. The Point stop, for the 3Arena, will be open on Wednesday night, but will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

All Irish Rail services will continue to operate but there will be some diversions in place for customers travelling to and from Docklands Station.

Will the airport be affected?

The airport will operate as normal but people travelling on Wednesday and Thursday are advised to arrive with plenty of time to make their flight.

Hold-ups are expected on routes connecting Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome, in the southwest of Dublin, to the city.

What about the strikes?

A second public sector strike is due on Thursday, in the midst of the heightened security operation around the European summit.

Talks aimed at advancing a deal since the last shutdown on October 14th have halted, so a similar set of walkouts to last time is expected unless progress is made in the remaining days.

The last strike saw over 300,000 workers take part.

Primary and secondary schools are likely to be closed, as are universities, all of which saw pickets at the gates across the country.

Healthcare workers will strike, with many appointments likely to again be cancelled, though emergency provision will continue.

Courts staff, street cleaners, administrative staff, driving testers, parks staff and prison officers are among those who took action last time and are expected to do so again.

Will there be marches?

Eight rallies are planned around the country on the day of the proposed strike.

These are slated to take place between 12pm and 2pm on Thursday in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Sligo, Tullamore and Letterkenny.

There has also been some discussion of a march in Dublin, potentially down O’Connell Street, but this has not been confirmed and access to some traditional demonstration sites, such as Merrion Square, may not be allowed due to the security operation.

What about gardaí?

The Garda Representative Association, which is a representative body for rank-and-file gardaí, has instructed members to take part in a work to rule from Tuesday to Friday.

Gardaí are legally barred from taking full strike action.

This has the potential to impact the EU presidency policing operation. Commissioner Justin Kelly told gardaí he expects them to “undertake your duties as directed and to support this operation” in spite of the industrial action.