Five killed after shooting in Krakow’s main market square

Emergency responders gather after a deadly shooting in the main market square of Krakow, Poland. At least five were killed and more were injured in the incident, according to initial reports in Polish media. Photograph: Omar Marques/Getty Images

A gunman opened fire in a market square in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday, leaving five people dead and at least a dozen injured, authorities said.

The gunman aimed at random people as he drove by the city’s Main Square, a major tourist destination, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police.

Images from the scene showed police officers and ambulances covering the area, which is in the centre of Krakow. A Polish Medical Air Rescue helicopter also landed in the square.

A spokesperson for the local firefighters told Polsat News that the perpetrator fired a gun from a passing car.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.

Other details were not immediately available.

“We are just learning details of the horrific mass shooting in Krakow, a savage and murderous attack that’s shattered the peace of Poland,” Tom Rose, the US ambassador to Poland, wrote on X.

“America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow.”

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250km from the capital, Warsaw.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. - PA