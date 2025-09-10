Russia tests Nato as Poland confronts historic security breach

A Shahed combat drone, as used by Russia in its war on Ukraine. Photograph: Alamy/ PA

A year ago, Donald Tusk was accused of scaremongering when he warned Europe was “in a pre-war era”.

But Poland’s prime minister knows how quickly peace can vanish: as a child in the Baltic Sea resort of Sopot, he often studied a photograph showing his older family members smiling on the local beach on August 31st, 1939. Just 12 hours later, five kilometres away from that beach, Germany invaded Poland and the second World War began.

Two weeks after official ceremonies in Poland to remember that catastrophe, millions of Poles woke up on Wednesday morning to news of 19 Russian drones shot down after flying up to 300km (186 miles) into Polish airspace.

It was the first time a Nato member is known to have fired shots since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Tusk said on Wednesday morning that there was “no reason for panic” but that Poland must “prepare for various scenarios”.

After an emergency cabinet meeting in Warsaw he said the Continent was “closer than at any time since the second World War” to full military conflict.

Aides of Tusk said the prime minister, after receiving news of incursions during a major Russian air attack on Ukraine, had held two meetings in the night with president Karol Nawrocki.

Nawrocki said that, as well as ordering the drones to be shot down, he and Tusk had discussed invoking Article Four of the Nato treaty, which calls for urgent consultations when one member’s security is threatened.

[ Live updates: Poland is ‘closest it has been to open conflict since second World War’ amid Russian drone incidentOpens in new window ]

Polish leader Donald Tusk said Russia had violated his country’s airspace. Photograph: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland via AP

“What happened last night is a moment without precedent in Nato’s history, as well as Poland’s recent history,” said Nawrocki. “We must draw the full consequences from this.”

The Russian incursion marks a baptism of fire for Nawrocki, sworn in as head of state just last month.

He is closely aligned with the opposition national conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party and counts US president Donald Trump among his fans.

But Poland’s constitution also makes Nawrocki, a conservative historian and former amateur boxer with no previous political experience, head of the country’s armed forces.

Poland faces another immediate test: how Poland’s constitution divides responsibility for defence and foreign policy between the presidential palace, the government and parliament.

Nawrocki and Tusk are from rival political camps, and the recent presidential campaign showed no love lost between them.

[ Poland condemns ‘act of aggression’ after army shoots down Russian dronesOpens in new window ]

US president Donald Trump with Polish president Karol Nawrocki on September 3rd, 2025. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/ The New York Times

On Wednesday morning, however, both were at pains to present a united front. Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, part of the Tusk administration, also called for national unity after “a very demanding night for the Polish military, for pilots, for ground crews”.

Poles in eastern areas were warned to stay in their homes and not touch any drone wreckage while four Polish airports were closed until early morning.

By then the shock waves of the first Russian drones shot down over Nato territory had spread to the 31 other alliance members.

They know the Nato Article 5 golden rule: an attack on one alliance member is an attack on all. Tusk acknowledged as much in his address, saying that “all our allies are treating very seriously ... most likely a large-scale provocation” by Moscow.

As the immediate danger passed, Tusk warned of secondary provocations to come and urged Polish journalists – and the wider public – to rely solely on official communications for news, predicting Russian hybrid information attacks via social media.

Poland shares borders with Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and, since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has previously reported incidents of missiles and drones crossing its airspace.

Poland is now looking nervously to Friday, when Russia and Belarus have announced joint military manoeuvres close to the Polish border.

Tusk says the exercises will be “very aggressive” and, unlike previous exercises, simulate “an attack, not defence”.

Belarus has confirmed the exercises will include planning for the use of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons with a focus on the Suwalki Gap. This is a narrow stretch of land of strategic importance near the Russian militarised exclave of Kaliningrad, between Poland and Lithuania.

In response Poland will close border crossings – road and rail – to Belarus on Thursday.

As the shock of the drone strikes retreats, Ukraine warned on Wednesday that growing Moscow-Minsk maeouvres pose “an immediate threat not only to Ukraine, but also to Poland, the Baltic countries and all of Europe”.