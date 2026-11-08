FAI Cup final live updates: Follow the action as Waterford take on Derry City

FAI Cup final: Waterford v Derry City, 3pm

Waterford team: McMullan; Caan, Mahon, Long, Couto; Voilas, Mawene, Noonan, McLaughlin; Amond (capt), Lonergan.

Derry City: Maher; Fleming, Stott, P McClean, Dummigan; Twisky, O’Reilly, Chapman, Burns, Duffy (capt); Clarke

The Derry City team is out:

⚡️ TEAM NEWS ⚡️



Here’s how City line up to face Waterford in the Club Orange FAI Cup Final at the Aviva.



Come on City!



Live on RTE 2 pic.twitter.com/JwiiBAQM9i — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) November 8, 2026

Derry City team: Maher; Fleming, Stott, P McClean, Dummigan; Twisky, O’Reilly, Chapman, Burns, Duffy (capt); Clarke

The Waterford team is out:

Our the Blues line up for today’s Club Orange Men’s FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium 👇#WaterfordFC | @paperassist pic.twitter.com/OfU9PkiDlk — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) November 8, 2026

Waterford team: McMullan; Caan, Mahon, Long, Couto; Voilas, Mawene, Noonan, McLaughlin; Amond (capt), Lonergan.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the FAI Cup final between Waterford and Derry City, which kicks off at 3pm at the Aviva Stadium. After a mixed year in the league for both teams, this could make their year with Waterford looking for their first cup since 1980, Derry City their first since 2022 after losing in 2024 to Drogheda United. There is also European football on offer for the winner, with neither side qualifying automatically through the league table.

Derry City have the experience and quality to do it, but Waterford have been in fine form in the second half of the season, with under-21 star Tommy Lonergan and Pádraig Amond a formidable forward line. Should be an intriguing contest, we’ll keep you posted with team news before kick-off.