Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Guide to the best sport on television

Snooker

Featuring 16 participants, who have all won tournaments since last year’s event, the Champion of Champions event is held at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena. - Monday-Sunday, ITV4

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s can reach the European Finals for the first time if they can account for Finland in a two-legged play-off. First up is in Tampere, with the return leg in Cork. - Friday, Virgin Media

Badminton

The Irish Open takes place at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin this week, with the finals live on television. - Saturday, TG4

MONDAY (Nov 9th)

NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.20am Buccaneers @ Bears

BOXING - Sky Sports Plus from 1.30am - Arlington Elif Nur Turhan v Alycia Baumgardner

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions

GAA - TG4, 7.30pm-8.30pm Club highlights

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - FA Cup - 7.30pm Plymouth Parkway v Berkhamsted

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells

TUESDAY (Nov 10th)

NBA - Sky Sport Plus - Midnight Wizards @ Pistons

NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.15am Bills @ Vikings

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions

SOCCER - Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Häcken v Chelsea, 5.45pm Real Madrid v Paris FC , 8pm Inter v Manr City , 8pm PSG v Bayern Munich , 8pm Roma v Servette Chênois

5.45pm , 8pm , 8pm , 8pm TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells

WEDNESDAY (Nov 11th)

NBA - Sky Sport Plus - Midnight Celtics @ 76ers, 4am Thunder @ Trail Blazers

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions

SOCCER - Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm OH Leuven v HB Køge, 8pm Benfica v Austria Wien, 8pm Juventus v OL Lyonnes

8pm Benfica v Austria Wien, 8pm TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells

THURSDAY (Nov 12th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm - LPGA The ANNIKA

SOCCER - Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Barcelona v Arsenal

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm Austin Championship

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells

SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm England v Croatia

FRIDAY (Nov 13th)

NBA - Sky Sports Mix - Midnight Raptors @ 76ers

NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.15am Commanders @ Giants

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE - Premier Sports 2 from 8.40am Wheelchair World Cup Final

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Cheltenham

RACING - Virgin Media Three, 4pm-5pm Bahrain International Trophy

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm - LPGA The ANNIKA

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Under-21 Play-off - 4.15pm Finland v Rep of Ireland

SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm Austin Championship

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Scotland v North Macedonia

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Netherlands v Greece

RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 8.10pm France v South Africa

SATURDAY (Nov 14th)

TRIATHLON - TNT Sports 3, 6am-10am - Dubai T100 World Tour

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship

BASKETBALL TG4 - Women’s EuroBasket Qualifier - 10am Azerbaijan v Ireland

RUGBY UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 11.40am Italy v Argentina , 2.10pm Wales v New Zealand , 4.40pm England v Japan

, 2.10pm , 4.40pm SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - 12.45pm Man Utd v Crystal Palace , 3pm Tottenham v Everton , 5.15pm Brighton v Liverpool

, 3pm , 5.15pm BADMINTON TG4, 1pm-4pm Irish Open

DARTS Sky Sports Plus, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm - Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts

RACING Virgin Media Two, 1.30pm-4pm Cheltenham

SNOOKER ITV4 from 1pm - Leicester Champion of Champions

GAA - RTÉ 2 from 4.30pm Club championship (TBA)

(TBA) GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm Austin Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 7pm-10pm - LPGA The ANNIKA

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Austria v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Portugal v Denmark

RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 8.10pm Ireland v Fiji

SUNDAY (Nov 15th)