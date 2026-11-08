Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Snooker
Featuring 16 participants, who have all won tournaments since last year’s event, the Champion of Champions event is held at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena. - Monday-Sunday, ITV4
Soccer
The Republic of Ireland Under-21s can reach the European Finals for the first time if they can account for Finland in a two-legged play-off. First up is in Tampere, with the return leg in Cork. - Friday, Virgin Media
Badminton
The Irish Open takes place at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin this week, with the finals live on television. - Saturday, TG4
MONDAY (Nov 9th)
- NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.20am Buccaneers @ Bears
- BOXING - Sky Sports Plus from 1.30am - Arlington Elif Nur Turhan v Alycia Baumgardner
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions
- GAA - TG4, 7.30pm-8.30pm Club highlights
- SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - FA Cup - 7.30pm Plymouth Parkway v Berkhamsted
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells
TUESDAY (Nov 10th)
- NBA - Sky Sport Plus - Midnight Wizards @ Pistons
- NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.15am Bills @ Vikings
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions
- SOCCER - Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Häcken v Chelsea, 5.45pm Real Madrid v Paris FC, 8pm Inter v Manr City, 8pm PSG v Bayern Munich, 8pm Roma v Servette Chênois
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells
WEDNESDAY (Nov 11th)
- NBA - Sky Sport Plus - Midnight Celtics @ 76ers, 4am Thunder @ Trail Blazers
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions
- SOCCER - Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm OH Leuven v HB Køge, 8pm Benfica v Austria Wien, 8pm Juventus v OL Lyonnes
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells
THURSDAY (Nov 12th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm - LPGA The ANNIKA
- SOCCER - Disney Plus - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Barcelona v Arsenal
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm Austin Championship
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells
- SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm England v Croatia
FRIDAY (Nov 13th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Mix - Midnight Raptors @ 76ers
- NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.15am Commanders @ Giants
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Premier Sports 2 from 8.40am Wheelchair World Cup Final
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Cheltenham
- RACING - Virgin Media Three, 4pm-5pm Bahrain International Trophy
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm - LPGA The ANNIKA
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Under-21 Play-off - 4.15pm Finland v Rep of Ireland
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester Champion of Champions
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm Austin Championship
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Scotland v North Macedonia
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Netherlands v Greece
- RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 8.10pm France v South Africa
SATURDAY (Nov 14th)
- TRIATHLON - TNT Sports 3, 6am-10am - Dubai T100 World Tour
- GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm DP World Tour Championship
- BASKETBALL TG4 - Women’s EuroBasket Qualifier - 10am Azerbaijan v Ireland
- RUGBY UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 11.40am Italy v Argentina, 2.10pm Wales v New Zealand, 4.40pm England v Japan
- SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - 12.45pm Man Utd v Crystal Palace, 3pm Tottenham v Everton, 5.15pm Brighton v Liverpool
- BADMINTON TG4, 1pm-4pm Irish Open
- DARTS Sky Sports Plus, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm - Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts
- RACING Virgin Media Two, 1.30pm-4pm Cheltenham
- SNOOKER ITV4 from 1pm - Leicester Champion of Champions
- GAA - RTÉ 2 from 4.30pm Club championship (TBA)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm Austin Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 7pm-10pm - LPGA The ANNIKA
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7.30pm-3am - WTA Indian Wells
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Austria v Rep of Ireland
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Portugal v Denmark
- RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 8.10pm Ireland v Fiji
SUNDAY (Nov 15th)
- UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 2am - New York Ciryl Gane v Josh Hokit
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Premier Sports 2 - 5.10am Women’s World Cup Final, 8.35am Men’s World Cup Final
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 6am-8.15am Saitama Criterium
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-12.30pm DP World Tour Championship
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s SPL - Noon Celtic v Rangers
- GAA - TG4 from 12.45pm Club championships (TBA)
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - English Premiership - 1pm Leicester v Saracens
- DARTS - Sky Sports Plus, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11.30pm - Wolverhampton Grand Slam of Darts
- SNOOKER - ITV4 from 1pm - Leicester Champion of Champions
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - 2pm Aston Villa v Birmingham City, 4.30pm Arsenal v London City
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix - Women’s Super League - 2pm West Ham Utd v Charlton
- NFL - Sky Sports Action - 2.30pm Patriots @ Lions
- RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - Nations Championship - 3.10pm Scotland v Australia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm Austin Championship
- GOLF - Sky Sports, 7pm-10pm - LPGA The ANNIKA
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7pm-11.30pm - WTA Indian Wells
- SOCCER - UTV - Men’s Nations League - 7.45pm Spain v England