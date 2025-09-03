Europe

At least three people killed in Lisbon funicular crash

The Gloria funicular is a popular tourist attraction in the Portuguese capital

A file view of the historical Gloria funicular in Lisbon, Portugal
Wed Sept 03 2025 - 19:25

At least three people died on Wednesday when Lisbon’s Gloria funicular, which is popular with tourists, derailed and crashed, leaving also around 20 people injured, the emergency services said.

Footage from the site showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, practically destroyed and emergency workers pulling people out of the wreckage.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the crash. - Reuters

More to follow ...

