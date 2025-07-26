Europe

Overnight Russian barrage kills three, Ukrainian officials say

Moscow launched 235 drones and 27 missiles in latest attack, according to Ukraine’s air force

Ukrainian servicemen carry coffins during a farewell ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine, for 12 soldiers who died in Russian captivity. Photograph: EPA
Sat Jul 26 2025 - 09:58

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles in an overnight attack that killed three people in Ukraine’s Dnipro and the nearby region on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow’s troops launched 235 drones and 27 missiles, damaging residential and commercial buildings and causing fires, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

It said in a statement that 10 missiles and 25 attack drones hit nine sites. The rest of the drones and missiles were brought down, the Air Force said.

“A terrible night. A massive combined attack on the region,” Serhiy Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, said on the Telegram app.

He said three people were killed in the attacks and six others wounded in the city of Dnipro and the nearby region.

Mr Lysak posted pictures showing firefighters battling fires, a residential building with smashed windows, and charred cars.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed retaliatory strikes.

“Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics, and Russian airports should feel that Russia’s own war is now hitting them back with real consequences,” Mr Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

Ukraine’s attacks on Russia have intensified in recent months, with Moscow and Kyiv exchanging swarms of drones and fierce fighting raging along more than 1,000km of the frontline. – Reuters

