Ukrainian commander says forces face new assault on city at eastern front

A woman sits amid the wreckage of her apartment in war-torn Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, earlier this year. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Ukraine’s top commander said on Saturday that his forces faced a new onslaught against a key city on the eastern front of its war against Russia, while Moscow said it was making progress in another sector farther southwest.

After their initial failed advance on the capital Kyiv in the first weeks after the February 2022 invasion, Russian troops have focused on capturing all of Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. The city of Kostiantynivka has been a major target.

Ukrainian forces have for months defended the city against fierce assaults, with the regional governor urging remaining residents this week to evacuate as infrastructure breaks down.

Top Ukrainian commander Oleksander Syrskyi, writing on Telegram on Saturday, said the area around Kostiantynivka was gripped by heavy fighting.

READ MORE

“The enemy is surging towards Kostiantynivka, but apart from sustaining numerous losses, has achieved nothing,” Syrskyi said. “The aggressor is trying to break through our defences and advance along three operating sectors.”

[ ‘It’s much worse than a few months ago’: Kyiv’s sleepless nights under fireOpens in new window ]

A spokesman for Ukrainian forces in the east, Viktor Trehubov, told the Ukrinform news agency that Kostiantynivka and the city of Pokrovsk to the west were “the main arena of battles and the Kremlin’s strategic ambitions”.

Syrskyi also said Ukrainian forces had in the past week withstood a powerful attack near the village of Yablunivka in northeastern Sumy region, where Russian forces have been trying to establish a buffer zone inside the Ukrainian border.

Russia’s Defence Ministry, in a report earlier in the day, said Moscow’s forces had seized the village of Chervona Zirka – further southwest, near the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia’s slow advance through eastern Ukraine, with Moscow claiming a string of villages day after day, has resulted in destruction of major cities and infrastructure.

Moscow has insisted that progress towards a settlement of the 40-month-old war depends on Ukraine recognising Moscow’s control over four Ukrainian regions – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Russia also controls the Crimean peninsula.

[ Zelenskiy appoints new commander to tackle Ukraine’s troop shortagesOpens in new window ]

Russian forces control about one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory, though they do not fully hold any of the above four regions.

Moscow has said in recent weeks that its troops have made advances in areas adjacent to Dnipropetrovsk region, which lies next to both Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukrainian officials have denied those reports. – Reuters