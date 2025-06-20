Zelenskiy appoints new commander to tackle Ukraine’s troop shortages

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has named a new commander of the ground forces, as Kyiv seeks to overhaul its top brass and improve mobilisation to counter Russia’s summer offensive.

Hennadii Shapovalov, who has experience in working with Ukraine’s western allies, was appointed almost three weeks after his predecessor Mykhailo Drapatiy was transferred to another post and several other top officers were reassigned.

Mr Shapovalov will also be in charge of recruitment, which has been marred by issues despite persistent calls from Washington and other capitals to lower the age men are drafted into the army.

“Change is needed, it is clear,” Mr Zelenskiy said on Thursday night when announcing the appointment.

READ MORE

Closing the manpower deficit has become more pressing in recent months as Russia has accelerated its attacks along the 1,000km frontline, and succeeded in capturing more territory in northern and eastern Ukraine.

But attempts to reform the Ukrainian mobilisation and training process have been sluggish at best. Reforms introduced in the past year have made it easier for disgruntled soldiers to request transfers to a different brigade. Kyiv has also sought to address the issue of desertion by waiving criminal liability if the soldier agrees to return to the military.

[ Russian minister says country’s economy is ‘on the verge’ of recessionOpens in new window ]

But attempts to reform the Ukrainian mobilisation and training process have been sluggish at best. Reforms introduced in the past year have made it easier for disgruntled soldiers to request transfers to a different brigade. Kyiv has also sought to address the issue of desertion by waiving criminal liability if the soldier agrees to return to the military.

But compulsory mobilisation has remained unpopular while Mr Zelenskiy has repeatedly refused to lower the minimum mobilisation age of 25, despite western pressure.

Kyiv launched a new military contract designed to attract men aged 18 to 25 in February. The new contract offers financial incentives including a €4,000 sign-up bonus and the possibility of leaving the military after one year.

But the programme has struggled to take off. It had attracted about 500 recruits in the weeks following its launch, presidential military adviser Pavlo Palisa admitted in April.

Mr Shapovalov’s predecessor, Mr Drapatiy, voiced rare criticism of the ground forces on his departure, saying that when he took up his job at the headquarters in November he encountered “an atmosphere of fear, lack of initiative, unwillingness to accept feedback, indifference to personnel issues, pretence of discipline and a profound gap between the headquarters and units”.

Mr Drapatiy, an experienced battlefield general and previous commander of the ground forces, was appointed to lead the joint forces, a command structure focused on frontline operations.

Mr Zelenskiy’s reshuffle this month also included new appointments to lead Ukraine’s air assault forces and its newly created unmanned systems branch, which focuses on drone warfare.

Ukraine’s general staff said the new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces would need to “increase the combat capability of the army, improve the mobilisation system and training of military personnel”.

Mr Shapovalov previously served as Ukraine’s representative to a Nato command in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he co-ordinated weapons deliveries and military assistance to Ukraine. He was also in charge of the operational command for military operations in the southern part of Ukraine from April 2024 to early 2025, including the frontline Kherson region.

The 47-year-old officer’s experience in Wiesbaden “must now be implemented within the ground forces of Ukraine”, Mr Zelenskiy said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025