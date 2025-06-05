Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany after nine injured in turbulence

A Milan-bound Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Germany. File photograph: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

A Milan-bound Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany late on Wednesday due to heavy turbulence from a thunderstorm, with nine passengers injured, police said.

The flight from Berlin landed safely in Memmingen, about 115km (70 miles) west of Munich, after bad weather prompted the pilot to initiate the emergency landing, Bavaria police said in a statement.

Among the injured were a woman who sustained a head injury, her two-year-old toddler who suffered bruises and a woman (59) complaining of back pain, police said. All three were treated in hospital, while other injuries were treated at the scene.

Ryanair said in a statement on Thursday that the flight’s captain had requested medical assistance ahead of landing. The airline added that a replacement flight had been arranged to take passengers to Milan and apologised to those affected.

Police, however, had said in their Wednesday statement the airline was organising a bus transfer because local aviation authorities did not immediately clear onwards flights. – Reuters