Russia, Ukraine set for Turkey talks amid low expectations after Putin spurns Zelenskiy meeting

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference at the Embassy of Ukraine in Ankara, Turkey. Photograph: EPA

Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their first direct peace talks in three years in Istanbul today, but hopes for a breakthrough remained dim after Russian president Vladimir Putin spurned an offer by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet face-to-face in Turkey.

Mr Putin sent a low-level delegation to talks in Turkey, and US secretary of state Marco Rubio played down expectations for the talks, saying the likelihood of progress was low without a meeting between Mr Putin and US president Donald Trump.

Mr Zelenskiy said he is sending a team headed by his defence minister from the Turkish capital Ankara to Istanbul to meet a Russian delegation, even though Moscow’s side does not include “anyone who actually makes decisions”.

Few had expected Mr Putin to show up in Turkey, and his absence punctured any hope of significant progress in efforts to end the three-year-old war that was given a push in recent months by the Trump administration and western European leaders.

READ MORE

It also raised the prospect of intensified international sanctions on Russia that have been threatened by the West.

Mr Zelenskiy, speaking to reporters in Ankara where he flew on Thursday after challenging Mr Putin to sit down with him, accused Moscow of not taking efforts to end the war seriously by sending a low-level negotiating team that he described as “a theatre prop”.

His proposal to Mr Putin came after a flurry of manoeuvring last weekend as each side sought a diplomatic advantage.

The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said in Istanbul the representatives were ready to meet Ukrainian officials.

“The task of these direct negotiations with Ukraine is to establish long-term peace sooner or later by eliminating the root causes of this conflict,” he said in a brief statement.

Mr Medinsky said late on Thursday that the Russian delegation would be waiting for Ukrainian officials at 10am on Friday.

Mr Rubio said he would confer on Friday in Istanbul with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan and the Ukrainian delegation, adding that the Russian delegation would be meeting with other members of the US team and that he hoped all sides could get together.

“We don’t have high expectations of what will happen tomorrow. And frankly, at this point, I think it’s abundantly clear that the only way we’re going to have a breakthrough here is between president Trump and president Putin,” Mr Rubio told reporters in Antalya, Turkey, where he was attending a Nato foreign ministers meeting.

[ Meath-based Ukraine support group passes milestone of 100 vehicles deliveredOpens in new window ]

Mr Zelenskiy, who is heading on Friday to a gathering of European officials in Albania, said he had decided to send the delegation to Istanbul to demonstrate to Mr Trump that Ukraine wants to end the fighting.

He said the Ukrainian side would be headed by defence minister Rustem Umerov and its aim is “to attempt at least the first steps toward de-escalation, the first steps toward ending the war – namely, a ceasefire”.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier welcomed Mr Zelenskiy with an honour guard at the presidential palace in Ankara before the two held talks.

The war has killed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides and more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians, according to the UN, and continues along the roughly 1,000km (620-mile) front line.

Russian forces are preparing a fresh military offensive, Ukrainian government and Western military analysts say.

The diplomatic manoeuvring began on Saturday when European leaders met Mr Zelenskiy in Kyiv and urged the Kremlin to agree to a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a first step towards peace.

Mr Putin responded early on Sunday by proposing direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Then came Mr Zelenskiy’s challenge to Mr Putin for face-to-face talks.

After days of silence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov finally said on Thursday that Mr Putin had no plans to travel to Istanbul in the next few days.

Mr Trump said he was not surprised that Mr Putin was a no-show.

The US president had pressed for Mr Putin and Mr Zelenskiy to meet but brushed off Mr Putin’s apparent decision not to attend.

“I didn’t think it was possible for Putin to go if I’m not there,” Mr Trump told reporters at a meeting with business executives in Doha, Qatar, on the third day of his visit to the Middle East.

Mr Trump said a meeting between him and Mr Putin was crucial to break the deadlock. – AP