UK’s King Charles and Prince William lay wreaths to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Veteran Ken Hay arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Britain’s King Charles and heir to the throne Prince William laid wreaths in Westminster Abbey on Thursday at the culmination of the country’s four days of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The thanksgiving service in the abbey began with a two-minute silence, which was also observed across the country, to remember Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender, which took effect on May 8th, 1945.

Charles and William, military medals pinned on their chest and standing beside elderly veterans in wheelchairs, laid wreaths at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, in a show of respect for those who gave their lives in the second World War.

The anniversary, which came at a time of ongoing conflict in Europe with Russia’s war in Ukraine, was also marked with events in France and Germany, while Moscow will hold a large military parade on Friday.

Speaking at a defence conference in London on Thursday, British prime minister Keir Starmer called the day a celebration of defiance, sacrifice and courage. “A victory not just for Britain but for good against the assembled forces of hatred, tyranny and evil,” he said.

French president Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath at the statue of French wartime hero Charles de Gaulle in Paris and inspected a troop parade at the Arc de Triomphe. Dozens of second World War-era vehicles paraded down the Champs-Élysées avenue.

VE Day’s 80th anniversary will be one of the last big celebrations with living veterans attending events, as most are now in their 90s or older. British veterans were among the congregation at Westminster Abbey in London. They were greeted by Charles and his wife Queen Camilla after the service, before senior royals also laid flowers at a memorial nearby.

One 100-year-old D-Day veteran has shared his powerful memories of the war outside Westminster Abbey. Peter Kent, from Westminster, served in the Royal Navy aboard HMS Adventurer and took part in the Normandy landings.

Now one of the last surviving veterans of D-Day, he said: “So many young boys got killed, so many dead bodies on the beach – it was just a big waste of life. It was terrible.”

The father of two, who worked in theatre after the war, said it “means a lot” to see people still honouring those who served. “We wouldn’t have the freedom we have today if it wasn’t for those men,” he said.

Mr Kent did not enter the abbey itself, but his son Stephen (64) said people “haven’t stopped pulling him up asking for his autograph”.

Peter Kent also brought along his wartime medals, including France’s prestigious Legion of Honour.

Veterans also attended a grand military parade and fly-past close to Buckingham Palace on Monday, one of a series of anniversary events, in what has been a busy few days for Charles.

The 76-year-old monarch was last year diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and is still undergoing treatment.

Later on Thursday a concert at Horse Guards Parade for 10,000 people was due to take place, with Charles and Camilla in the audience.

− Reuters/PA