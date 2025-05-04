Romanians vote in election that could bring hard-right Eurosceptic ally of Trump to power

Presidential candidate George Simion (right) prepares to cast his vote on Sunday next to former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in the first round of Romania's presidential election. Photograph: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

Romanians are voting on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election that could propel hard-right eurosceptic George Simion to power in a ballot that will test the rise of Donald-Trump-style nationalism in the European Union.

Simion (38) opposes military aid to neighbouring Ukraine, is critical of the EU leadership and says he is aligned with the US president’s Make America Great Again movement.

Five months after a first attempt to hold the election was cancelled after the first round because of alleged Russian interference in favour of far-right frontrunner Calin Georgescu, since banned from standing again, his heir apparent Simion leads opinion polls, riding a wave of popular anger.

Voting started at 7am local time (5am Irish time) and will end at 9pm (7pm Irish time) with exit polls to follow immediately. The large contingent of Romanians abroad, where Simion is popular, began voting on Friday, with the early turnout more than twice that of November’s cancelled first round.

READ MORE

Simion was polling on Saturday at about 30 per cent, a comfortable lead but well short of the 50 per cent he needs to avoid a run-off on May 18th.

“George Simion equals Calin Georgescu, he gets my vote,” said Aurelia (66), a pensioner who declined to give her last name and said she felt “humiliated” by the cancellation of November’s first round.

“Everything is lacking here. My children are not here: did they leave to work abroad because things were so good here?”

Political analysts said an ultimate victory for Simion could isolate the country, erode private investment and destabilise Nato‘s eastern flank, where Romania’s neighbour Ukraine is fighting a Russian invasion.

Simion’s main rivals are two centrists, former senator Crin Antonescu (65), backed by the three parties in the current pro-western government, and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan (55), running as an independent on an anti-corruption platform.

[ The centrists battling to stop Romania’s far-right surgeOpens in new window ]

Both are pro-EU and pro-Nato and back Ukraine. Victor Ponta, a former leftist prime minister who has turned conservative nationalist, is ranked fourth but could prove a dark horse.

Simion is not the only Maga-style politician seeking election in central Europe. Karol Nawrocki, the presidential candidate backed by Poland‘s main nationalist opposition party in a presidential election on May 18th, met Trump this week.

If elected, they would expand a cohort of eurosceptic leaders that already includes the Hungarian and Slovak prime ministers.

“Romania and Poland are two important countries for the United States,” Simion told Reuters on Friday.

“We represent partners and we represent allies, both military and politically, to the current [US] administration. This is why it is important for Maga presidents to be in charge in Bucharest and Warsaw.”

[ Chay Bowes, an Irishman working for Russian state media, deported from RomaniaOpens in new window ]

The Trump administration has accused Romania of suppressing political opposition and lacking democratic values after November’s election was canceled. A team of US observers were in Bucharest for Sunday’s vote.

Separately, a decision by the Trump administration on Friday to revoke Romania’s inclusion in the US visa-free travel programme was likely to bolster the Simion vote, analysts said, by implying failure on the part of the pro-western government.

Romania has donated a Patriot air defence battery to Kyiv, is training Ukrainian fighter pilots and has enabled the export of some 30 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain through its Black Sea port of Constanta since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Romania’s president is limited to two five-year terms, and has a semi-executive role that includes commanding the armed forces and chairing the security council that decides on military aid.

The president represents Romania at EU and Nato summits, can veto important EU votes and appoints the prime minister, chief judges, prosecutors and secret service heads. - Reuters