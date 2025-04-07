Greenland’s new parliament convenes for first time amid Trump pressure

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, new prime minister of Greenland and leader of the Demokraatit party, takes part in a procession to Nuuk Cathedral, where a service was held to mark the Greenlandic parliament convening for the first time. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Greenland’s new parliament convened for the first time on Monday after a general election in March, amid repeated expressions of interest by US president Donald Trump to control the semi-autonomous Danish island.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen (33), who has called for political unity against external pressures since his Demokraatit (Democrats) party won the March election, took office as the youngest prime minister of Greenland and will face the challenges posed by Mr Trump’s ambitions.

“It has never been more important to stand together for our country and stable governance. That’s why I’m happy with this broad coalition with 75 per cent of the votes,” Mr Nielsen said, according to Greenlandic broadcaster KNR.

Mr Nielsen said last week Greenland would strengthen ties with Denmark, calling it “Greenland’s closest partner”, until the Arctic island could become a sovereign nation. He noted that the semi-autonomous Danish territory ultimately wishes to become independent.

The pro-business Democrats Party, which favours a slow march to independence, emerged as the winner last month in a general election, tripling its representation to 10 seats. The party said it would form a coalition government with three other parties.

The coalition, which spans much of the political spectrum, represents 23 of the 31 parliamentary seats. The Naleraq party, a staunch pro-independence party that doubled its seats to eight in the election, will not be part of the coalition. – Reuters.