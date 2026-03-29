Meath boss Robbie Brennan: ‘This is not our stopping point at all here today’

Meath players celebrate after their victory over Cork in the NFL Division Two decider at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Robbie Brennan’s stock phrase for avoiding questions about big games ahead of Meath is that it’s all about the following Tuesday evening, what happens at training.

But this Tuesday evening, you won’t find the players in Dunganny or on any other training pitch around the county. According to Brennan, there’s a decent chance they’ll still be in Coppers, celebrating.

They certainly seemed to enjoy this win, more so than previous Division Two final winners like Monaghan, Donegal and Dublin, who were all more used to Division One fare.

Winning a piece of national silverware seemed like a significant stepping stone for an ambitious Meath group making giant leaps forward in double-quick time.

“You have to hope it’s another little step on the way,” said manager Brennan of Meath’s journey towards championship success. “As we’ve said, this is not our stopping point at all here today. We still have other plans that we want to try to get after, whether it’s this year, next year or whenever.

“We’re kind of getting to the stage where it’s not necessarily about belief any more. The lads should understand now that they’re at that level and they’re more than capable of holding their own and beating good teams, like we did last year and we’ve done again this year.

“Now it’s about trying to be able to maintain those standards across 70 minutes, which we still probably haven’t done yet. We’re still chasing that.”

That’s been one of the most exciting things about watching Meath under Brennan, their ability to cut loose and run up big scores in a short period of time. They hit Cork for eight points without response in 14 second-half minutes.

“That’s that big thing, momentum,” said Brennan. “If you get it, and you can keep it for as long as you can, it’s a very hard thing to break. You’ve probably seen examples of that even going back to the challenge match we played months ago against Mayo. You get those opportunities, you try to fill your boots as much as you possibly can.”

It takes a special set of forwards to be able to deliver those sorts of blitzkriegs.

“Meath have always had good forwards and I think we’ve an exceptional bunch at the minute,” said Brennan. “I sound like Aidan O’Brien, ‘exceptional bunch’, but there’s an exceptional crop of forwards there and they’re all a little bit different. That can bring challenges for opposition. I think the main thing is we encourage them to play and to do their own thing.”

John Clearly highlighted Cork’s, at times, faltering midfield as an area of concern ahead of the Munster SFC opener against Limerick in under a fortnight.

“Meath have big men around the middle,” said Cleary. “They dominated there. It is something we will go back to the drawing board on and improve for the championship.

“There were times when we were on top as well. We fought back very valiantly in the end. There were times we upset their kick-outs as well. But maybe when four or five go against you in a row, you are kind of looking at that and saying that was the changing of the game.”