Crises threaten ‘beginning of the end’ for Serbian president

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic faces the most challenging few weeks of his political career, with two deadlines that have the potential to seal his pro-Moscow regime’s fate.

Anger at the strongman’s de facto 13-year rule has already sparked the most significant demonstration in Serbia for a generation, with hundreds of thousands of people flooding Belgrade last month as a student-led movement gathered momentum and temporarily shut down much of the economy.

Vucic had sacked his prime minister weeks earlier in an attempt to blunt the protesters’ complaints of government corruption and mismanagement, and under Serbian law he has until mid-April to find a successor or call a snap vote. The Serbian leader also has until the end of the month to find a buyer for the Russian stake in Serbia’s only oil refinery or face US sanctions that would probably cut off fuel imports.

On Sunday evening he proposed a political novice, Belgrade physician Duro Macut, as prime minister, for what he described in a social media post as a “big job and difficult tasks”. Macut would have to “preserve peace, stability, to behave tolerantly and patiently”, Vucic told reporters.

The appointment of Macut, who has denounced the school blockades as part of the demonstrations and said that “politics should not be part of university”, is unlikely to satisfy the broadening protest movement, say analysts, as the demonstrators distrust Vucic and his appointees and they have little faith that any election would be free and fair.

Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, has proposed a political novice to fill the role of prime minister. Photograph: Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

Macut’s appointment shows that “Vucic is buying time until he calls for snap elections”, according to Helena Ivanov, associate fellow at London think tank the Henry Jackson Society. ‘‘The more time he’s able to buy, the more he bets the protests may calm down.”

Parliament, where Vucic’s SNS party heads a coalition majority, will still have to approve the new premier and his government by April 18th.

Srdjan Cvijic, a strategist at the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy think tank, said it was hard to see a path forward for a leader who has in effect ruled the Balkan nation since 2012. “It’s definitely the beginning of the end for Vucic. The only question is how it will play out,” he said.

Milos Damnjanovic, an analyst at the Birn consultancy in Belgrade, said Vucic had “underestimated the depth of anger” of the protesters and had sought to “dodge responsibility” for the catalogue of failures that led teachers, lawyers, farmers and others to flock to what began as a campus blockade.

The demonstrations echo those that ended Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic’s regime 25 years ago. Vucic served as propaganda minister to Milosevic, who was later indicted for war crimes.

The spark for the new wave of protests was the deaths of 16 people in November when a train station roof collapsed in the city of Novi Sad. The terminal had been renovated under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, leading to accusations that people close to the president profited from the contract. Vucic has denied culpability but has yet to fully open the files on the incident.

The Serbian leader has vowed to face down the protesters he accused of acting “like gods”, saying their actions did not reflect true public opinion.

A student displays her 'protest' badges at a student demonstration against the pro-government broadcaster Informer in Belgrade last month. Photograph: Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images

“If you ask me whether the country is heading in the right direction, my response would be – for the short term – the wrong direction,” he said last week. He also vowed to “take my country out of this havoc ... organised from outside, and also organised by all political opponents and the NGOs in this country”.

Yet an internal opinion poll for the government suggests he has badly misjudged the popular mood, showing as it does a sharp fall in support for Vucic and his ruling SNS party. The same poll shows the students are backed by 58 per cent of Serbs, and its conclusions called the protests “a game-changer”.

Dragan Bjelogrlic, an actor who is one of the protest leaders, said Vucic had been squeezed into a lose-lose position, where to admit the truth behind the Novi Sad incident risked revealing his system’s dark underbelly. Protesters have demanded all relevant documents be published.

“If he rejects the demands, the protests continue and he will fall. If he fulfils them, his mafia is exposed and he will fall. It’s time to finish what was started in the 1990s,” Bjelogrlic said, referring to the protests that ousted Milosevic.

One small positive for Vucic is the lack of a challenger inside his own party and the absence of an obvious leader from among the opposition to galvanise the protest movement and challenge him at the ballot box.

Savo Manojlovic, a lawyer who came to the fore during 2022 protests against a lithium mine that forced Vucic to back down, is one of those seeking to bridge the gap between protesters and politicians. He argues that the regime’s opponents must join forces to effect real change.

“The answer is one big movement,” he said. “People are mobilised spontaneously, so they need to be organised, they need structure.” His Kreni Promeni (Go Change) movement has just over 10 per cent support in the polls.

Even if Vucic does succeed in finding a prime minister to lead a new government and preserve his regime, it will offer only limited breathing space before the next deadline.

While the US has already twice extended the deadline for Serbia to find a buyer for the NIS refinery stake held by Gazprom and its subsidiary or face sanctions, the Russian company is not willing to sell in the first place.

“The Russian attitude is that they want to keep it at any price,” Vucic said.

“Sanctions – with international banks aligning with them – are not an option for Serbia,” said Darko Obradovic, programme director of the Centre for Strategic Analysis, a Belgrade think-tank. “They would destroy the economy.” − Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025